Football World Cup 2026: Stars with form and fitness concerns

The World Cup is just three weeks away, and some of football's biggest names are facing form and fitness concerns as they prepare to take on the first-ever 48-team finals. Stars like Mbappe, Haaland, Neymar, Vincius, Kane, and Yamal are in the spotlight, and they all must navigate their concerns to deliver for their respective countries.

Form and fitness concerns are hanging over some of football's biggest names three weeks before the World Cup. Mbappe , Haaland , Neymar , Vincius, Kane , and Yamal are some stars who must shoulder the burden of their nations' expectations.

They all arrive at the first-ever 48-team finals spread across the United States, Mexico, and Canada with various concerns about their form and fitness. Mbappe, who is expected to write more history in the World Cup, has faced criticism for taking holiday while nursing a hamstring injury. Haaland, a striker from Manchester City, has hit the target 16 times in eight games during Norway's qualifying campaign.

Neymar's return to Brazil has caught the imagination, while Vincius' performance in the World Cup gives him a chance to become a national hero and win the Ballon d'Or. Kane enters probably his last shot at World Cup glory off the back of a stunning season, while Yamal's hopes of taking the world by storm depend on his recovery from a hamstring injury. Fans can watch every match of the World Cup 2026 on DStv





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World Cup 2026 Concerns Stars Form Fitness Concerns France Sweden Brazil Norway Spain Argentina Mbappe Haaland Neymar Vincenzo Kane

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