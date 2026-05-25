FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Liverpool bids farewell to Mohamed Salah, while Manchester City earns Premier League third place

This week, Liverpool said goodbye to legendary player Mohamed Salah, while other teams have concluded their campaigns with impressive performances. Manchester City secured third place in the Premier League, thanks to Semenyo's 17th goal of the season. Real Betis qualified for the Champions League after Abde scored his 10th league goal in a 2-1 win over Levante. Los Blancos' Diaz made a stellar debut with a 4-2 win over Athletic Bilbao. Lens won the French Cup final with Sagna's late goal, ending the season on a high note.

Mohamed Salah bids farewell to Liverpool after an incredible 9-year tenure, scoring 257 goals in the process, as he prepares to captain Egypt at the 2026 World Cup.

Salah played 74 minutes in a draw with Brentford before being substituted, providing an assist for Curtis Jones in the process. The Egyptian King leaves as Liverpool's third-highest goalscorer of all-time, an achievement that solidifies his legacy with the Reds.

Meanwhile, other teams have concluded their campaign with impressive performances, including Manchester City, Real Betis, Los Blancos, and Lens. These teams have sealed their positions in various European competitions, including the Champions League and the Conference League final





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