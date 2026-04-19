Football Analyst Questions MotM Award Amidst World Cup Selection Speculation

Former player Junior Khanye has voiced his skepticism regarding Lebohang Maboe's recent Man of the Match award, suggesting it might be a deliberate attempt to influence his selection for an upcoming World Cup squad. The award came after Kaizer Chiefs' goalless draw against Polokwane City, a match where Khanye believes other players were more deserving.

Football pundit Junior Khanye has publicly questioned the validity of Lebohang Maboe 's latest Man of the Match (MotM) award, speculating that it might be an orchestrated effort to boost the player's profile for potential inclusion in the national World Cup squad. The controversy arose following Kaizer Chiefs ' rather uninspiring goalless draw against Polokwane City at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday. Despite periods where the home side, Kaizer Chiefs , enjoyed dominance, the match was characterized by a scarcity of clear-cut scoring opportunities, leaving many spectators and analysts underwhelmed.

Lebohang Maboe, who has been cited as one of the more consistent performers for Kaizer Chiefs in the latter half of the season, secured his fifth Man of the Match accolade. This decision, however, did not sit well with Khanye, a former player himself, who has been vocal in his critique of certain footballing decisions. Khanye did not hesitate to express his disagreement, stating that he felt Thabang Matuludi was a more deserving recipient of the recognition. His pointed remarks, delivered with a clear sense of bewilderment, raised the significant question: are we actively trying to promote this player towards World Cup contention?

The sentiment was echoed by Polokwane City's head coach, Phuti Mohafe, who also believed his team had the better of the attacking situations and controlled substantial portions of the game. Mohafe articulated his frustration, noting that his team created numerous chances but ultimately failed to convert them, particularly in the second half. He emphasized that in the final twenty-five minutes, Polokwane City had Kaizer Chiefs on the back foot, dictating play.

The Polokwane City coach expressed his confusion regarding Maboe's award, asserting that the player was largely inconspicuous on the field. He highlighted that whenever Maboe was in possession, his team was present, and that Maboe frequently lost the ball. Mohafe found it perplexing how a player who was consistently losing possession could be deemed the Man of the Match, concluding that his team had outperformed Chiefs.

Notwithstanding the debate surrounding the individual award, the stalemate resulted in both teams securing a single point. However, Polokwane City might feel a sense of injustice, having believed they had a strong claim to all three points, particularly given their late-game surge in performance and dominance. The outcome of this match and the subsequent discussion around player recognition underscore the intense scrutiny that accompanies team performances and individual accolades, especially when national team aspirations are perceived to be at play.

The debate serves as a reminder of the subjective nature of football awards and the differing perspectives that coaches, players, and analysts bring to the game, often leading to passionate discussions about merit and intention.





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