WHO draft guidance targets added colours, flavours and sweeteners in food, industry pushes back

The World Health Organisation has published draft guidance recommending governments consider regulating foods with added colours, flavours or sweeteners, sparking pushback from the food industry. The proposal is out for consultation until November 27.

The World Health Organisation has published new draft guidance recommending that governments consider regulating foods containing added colours, flavours or sweeteners designed to make products more appealing to consumers.

The proposal has sparked swift pushback from the food industry. The WHO draft aims to help governments identify which foods should be consumed in moderation as part of a healthy diet, and which products could be subject to measures such as warning labels or taxes, depending on national priorities.

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WHO Introduces New Food Profiling Model

The new draft food-profiling model, published last week, marks the first time the UN health agency has included this type of ingredient in its guidance, previously only focused on nutritional content, including fat and salt. Katrin Engelhardt, technical officer at the WHO department of nutrition and food safety, said the draft goes beyond traditional nutrient profiling.

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She said it recognises that foods may need to be considered not only for their nutrient content but also for other aspects of their formulation to prevent diet-related disease. About 11 million deaths a year are linked to unhealthy diets, according to the agency, based on data from a global study.

The proposed new model is also the WHO attempt to guide member states through an increasingly polarised debate about ultra-processed foods, a class of food or drink made using processing techniques, additives and industrial ingredients, which often contain little whole food. Examples include carbonated soft drinks or instant noodles. Many food scientists say ultra-processed foods pose numerous health risks but others, and the food industry, say they are defined too widely, which risks demonising healthy products.

Food Industry Expresses Concerns

The International Food and Beverage Alliance, an organisation representing major multinational food and beverage companies, said it was concerned the proposed approach shifts attention away from nutritional quality and could capture more products for potential regulation. IFBA secretary-general Rocco Renaldi said of particular concern is the potential to undermine established nutrition priorities and reformulation efforts.

Other concerns for the food industry are higher costs from reformulating products or stringent labelling requirements, as well as the risk of class-action lawsuits as seen in the US, and higher taxes for processed food companies. Broadly, the WHO said the model covers industrially produced foods to be consumed in moderation and is a bridge between its healthy diet recommendations and government policy on individual food products.

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Experts Debate Nutritional Quality

Lindsey Smith Taillie, co-director of the Global Food Research Programme at the University of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, said the point of the model was to target unhealthy foods, combining nutrients and ultra-processed foods. She said these two frameworks have never been mutually exclusive and can and should be used by policymakers as the starting place, adding that healthiness is measured by multiple criteria. Kraft Heinz CEO Steve Cahillane last week said industry players should have a say.

He said the company is in the food business and cares about consumers deeply, and ought to have a seat at the table as these discussions evolve. The WHO proposal is out for consultation until November 27.