Premier says the township and informal retail market remains a big growth opportunity even though unrest-related closures of more than 400 spaza shops in KwaZulu-Natal have reduced bread sales volumes.

Premier, the fast-moving consumer goods giant, says the township and informal retail market remains a big growth opportunity even though unrest-related closures of more than 400 spaza shops in KwaZulu-Natal have reduced bread sales volumes.

The company told Business Day on Tuesday it has no plans to alter its informal market strategy. More than 70% of its bread volumes are sold through this channel. Premier said it cannot yet assess the full effect of the closures. CEO Kobus Gertenbach said the group has seen a reduction in sales volumes but cannot yet establish how many shops will reopen or how much business it will recover.

Also read Africa Tech Festival Unites 400 Speakers in Cape Town for 2026

Hundreds of spaza shops in KwaZulu-Natal have closed after the March and March unrest and protest action. Gertenbach said this makes the province the area most affected by the disruption. The shops remained closed at the time of the group's results presentation. The extent to which their owners will return to trading is still unclear.

Advertisement

KwaZulu-Natal Spaza Shop Closures

Gertenbach said: What it did do was cut down a lot on sales volumes in that core market. He said it is unknown whether some shop owners, including foreign nationals, have left the country or are waiting for tensions to ease before reopening. Premier is monitoring developments after last week's local government elections. Gertenbach expects to have a clearer picture of the situation between now and Christmas.

Despite the disruption, Premier does not intend to change its distribution strategy. Gertenbach said the informal retail market is fluid, with some shops closing while others open in different locations. The group expects demand to continue being served, even if the businesses and distribution routes through which it reaches customers change. Gertenbach said consumers in some communities do not have easy access to formal retail stores.

This makes informal shops an important part of the supply chain. Premier therefore intends to maintain its focus on township and informal markets. Gertenbach said: It will always be a very big focus and a very important part of our business. Premier has a direct relationship with spaza shops through its daily bread deliveries.

Premier Support for Retailers

It says it wants to help businesses that resume trading. The company said it could provide free stock when shops reopen. This would give owners products to sell and some working capital as they restart their operations. Premier has provided similar support to spaza shops after previous unrest in KwaZulu-Natal.

Advertisement

However, it has not quantified the sales lost due to the latest closures or their effect on earnings. Gertenbach said the company will have a better understanding of the recovery in the next month or two. It is monitoring how many businesses reopen and how its distribution network adjusts. He also warned that further unrest on the scale experienced in June and July could have wider consequences for businesses and communities.

Call for Economic Growth

Gertenbach said recurring disruptions highlight the need for stronger economic growth. He said: We need economic growth in this country to solve this problem. A spaza shop in Soweto, Gauteng, that closed following violent protests. Hundreds of spaza shops in KwaZulu-Natal have closed after the March and March unrest and protest action. Picture: Koena Mashale.