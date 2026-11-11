FNB Reverses Duplicate Transactions After Settlement Error

First National Bank resolves duplicate transaction issues caused by a third-party acquirer error. Customers are advised to check statements for any remaining discrepancies.

First National Bank has successfully reversed duplicate virtual card transactions that appeared on customer accounts over a period of several days. The financial institution confirmed that the issue stemmed from a settlement error involving a third-party acquiring bank. This correction ensures that customers are not charged twice for the same purchases made at various merchants.

Settlement Error Details And Cause

The bank provided a clear explanation regarding the mechanism behind these unauthorized duplicate charges. A settlement file received from a third-party acquiring bank contained erroneous data that triggered the double posting of transactions. This technical glitch resulted in customers seeing the same purchase amount reflected multiple times on their statements.

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First National Bank acknowledged the error in a statement directed at media outlet ITWeb. The institution confirmed that the third-party acquirer has since submitted the necessary reversals for these specific transactions. These reversals have been successfully processed, effectively neutralizing the financial impact of the initial error.

Customer Impact And Support Measures

The bank emphasized its commitment to ensuring that affected individuals did not suffer any financial losses due to this incident. It also stated that measures were taken to prevent any damage to the credit records of the customers involved. This proactive approach aims to maintain trust and minimize disruption to personal financial health during the remediation process.

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While the exact number of affected customers remains undisclosed, the bank is actively monitoring the remediation process. First National Bank continues to work diligently to ensure full resolution for all impacted accounts. The institution remains focused on providing necessary support to those who experienced the duplicate charges.

Next Steps And Customer Assistance

Customers who wish to verify their account status or seek further assistance are advised to take specific actions. They should call the customer service number located on the back of their bank cards. Alternatively, users can utilize Secure Chat via the FNB mobile application for immediate support.

The bank also encourages customers to contact them through other official channels if additional help is required. First National Bank plans to continue monitoring the situation closely to ensure no further issues arise. This comprehensive support structure aims to provide peace of mind to all clients affected by the recent technical disruption.