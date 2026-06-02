FNB Introduces AI Co-Pilot Platform to Empower Financial Advisors and Enhance Client Trust

FNB has developed an AI-driven advice platform to reduce administrative burdens on financial advisors and ensure consistent, personalised financial planning. The system uses identical calculations across digital and advisor channels to build trust, while allowing advisors to apply human judgment. The platform, combining third-party and bespoke technologies, is in pilot and will expand capabilities before full rollout.

FNB has launched an internal AI-powered advice platform designed to assist its financial advisors by automating administrative tasks and enhancing personalised financial planning. The platform, currently in a pilot phase, functions as a co-pilot for advisors, enabling them to concentrate on building client relationships and delivering comprehensive wealth management services.

Keshani Ganasen, integrated advice CEO at FNB, explained that the initiative aims to build trust through consistent advice experiences across both digital and human interactions. She highlighted that trust is built on competence and consistency, and the shared advice platform powers both customer-facing tools and internal advisor systems. The calculations used in financial planning are identical for customers using FNB's digital channels and for advisors, ensuring uniformity in outcomes.

Advisors supplement this with professional judgment and personal understanding, aspects technology cannot replicate. The platform incorporates a mix of third-party technologies and custom internal builds, focusing on speed, scale, and efficiency. Though currently limited in functionality, it will evolve to perform a wider range of tasks, with an official rollout planned after testing.

Additionally, FNB's 'My Advisor' digital guidance tool helps South Africans manage finances amid economic pressures, aligning with the bank's broader strategy to provide holistic financial solutions





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