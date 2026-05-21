FlySafair Investigated for Overbooking Practices by National Consumer Commission

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) initiated an investigation into FlySafair's overbooking practices after receiving numerous complaints from frustrated consumers. The airline openly acknowledged that overbooking forms part of its business strategy, raising concerns about consumer rights and acceptable practices in the airline industry. The NCC's findings revealed potential violations of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA), including unfair contract terms, misleading representations, and failure to provide services as agreed. FlySafair's overbooking practices affected approximately 5,000 passengers between November 2024 and January 2025, generating significant revenue for the airline at the expense of customer experience. The NCC has referred the case to the Tribunal, seeking an administrative penalty of 10% of FlySafair's annual turnover and declaring its conduct as prohibited.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) initiated an investigation into FlySafair's overbooking practices after receiving numerous complaints from frustrated consumers. The airline openly acknowledged that overbooking forms part of its business strategy, raising concerns about consumer rights and acceptable practices in the airline industry.

The NCC's findings revealed potential violations of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA), including unfair contract terms, misleading representations, and failure to provide services as agreed. FlySafair's overbooking practices affected approximately 5,000 passengers between November 2024 and January 2025, generating significant revenue for the airline at the expense of customer experience. The NCC has referred the case to the Tribunal, seeking an administrative penalty of 10% of FlySafair's annual turnover and declaring its conduct as prohibited.

FlySafair has acknowledged the referral and expressed its intent to present its case before the Tribunal. The airline claims to have acted within legal frameworks and industry standards, stating that overbooking is a well-recognised industry practice used to manage anticipated no-show passengers and keep air travel affordable. Despite the controversy, FlySafair maintains that its overbooking policy is conservative, with overbooking levels below historical no-show rates, resulting in over 99.98% of customers successfully travelling as booked during the specified period.

Only a small percentage of passengers were denied boarding, all of whom were subsequently offered refunds and compensation





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National Consumer Commission Consumer Protection Act Flysafair Overbooking Conservative Overbooking Policy Customer Experience Industry Standards Administrative Penalty Tribunal

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