Flowgear Receives Prestigious IAMCP South Africa Award for AI Innovation

Flowgear, a South African iPaaS provider, has been recognized by IAMCP South Africa for its innovative platform and achieving the first AI Design Win in the CEMA region. The award highlights Flowgear’s Microsoft integration, ecosystem impact, and commitment to secure and scalable AI integration.

Flowgear , a South Africa n integration and automation platform, has received a prestigious award from the International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners ( IAMCP ) South Africa . This recognition acknowledges Flowgear ’s success in developing and scaling a world-class Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) solution, and crucially, achieving the first Artificial Intelligence (AI) Design Win within the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (CEMA) region.

The IAMCP evaluation process was comprehensive, assessing Flowgear against a rigorous set of criteria. These included the level of innovation and unique selling proposition offered by the platform, the depth and effectiveness of its integration with Microsoft technologies, its presence and performance within the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, the alignment with Microsoft’s co-sell initiatives, the overall impact on and contribution to the Microsoft ecosystem, the quality of enablement programs for partners and customers, demonstrable customer success stories, adherence to stringent security and compliance standards, and a clear and compelling future vision and strategic roadmap.

The award underscores Flowgear’s increasing prominence and influence within the Microsoft ecosystem, solidifying its position as a leading South African software company creating intellectual property with significant global potential. According to Rob Milner, co-founder of Flowgear and founder of Global Micro Solutions, the current technological landscape demands both speed and control. He emphasized that while rapid innovation is essential in the age of AI, it must be balanced with the need for robust control mechanisms, thorough auditability, and unwavering trust.

Flowgear’s core function, he explained, is to empower businesses to accelerate their operations without sacrificing oversight of the critical systems and processes that underpin their success. This recognition arrives at a pivotal moment, as a growing number of organizations actively seek practical and secure methods to connect their AI initiatives to existing operational systems at scale.

Flowgear’s platform is specifically engineered to seamlessly integrate applications, data, and workflows across diverse environments – encompassing both cloud-based and on-premises infrastructure – all while maintaining the essential control and visibility required for effective enterprise-level execution. The platform provides a secure and auditable foundation, enabling developers and business teams to innovate rapidly while remaining connected to vital backend systems, Microsoft services, and core systems of record.

Furthermore, the award highlights the strength of Flowgear’s foundation built upon Microsoft technologies. As a . NET-based platform hosted on Azure, Flowgear benefits from the scalability, reliability, and security of the Microsoft cloud. This is further reinforced by the company’s achievement of SOC 2 Type 2 certification, demonstrating a commitment to the highest standards of data security and operational excellence.

The recognition also reflects the expanding ecosystem traction Flowgear is experiencing, with the company now collaborating with 140 global partners and having certified 1,000 Flowgear developers worldwide. This growing network demonstrates the platform’s appeal and usability within the broader technology community. Flowgear’s CEO expressed that the award is a testament to the dedication of their team, the success of their customers, and the collaborative spirit of their partners in building a platform that addresses real-world business challenges at scale.

He added that the recognition not only acknowledges the continuous effort invested in product innovation but also the tangible value Flowgear delivers by enabling organizations to integrate faster, operate more efficiently, and establish a robust foundation for AI-driven transformation within South Africa and beyond. Milner’s dual role as founder of both Flowgear and Global Micro Solutions highlights a consistent theme of ecosystem participation, partner empowerment, and innovative product development.

Flowgear itself is designed as a comprehensive integration and automation platform, facilitating the connection of applications, data, and business processes across both cloud and on-premises systems, streamlining operations and unlocking new levels of efficiency





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Flowgear Ipaas IAMCP AI Microsoft Azure Integration Automation South Africa

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