Floods Strangle Western Cape Communities, Disrupt Schools and Healthcare Services

The recent floods in the Western Cape have left several community members stranded, homes destroyed, and critical services disrupted. The floods have also caused schools to be closed across the province, and humanitarian organizations are struggling to reach stranded families in Baviaanskloof in the Karoo.

Several community members in Franschhoek and Langrug informal settlement have been left stranded by the recent floods, which have swept across the Western Cape . The floods have caused homes to be destroyed, critical services to be disrupted, and schools to be closed across the province.

Residents in Franschhoek described terrifying scenes of roofs being ripped off homes, while those in Langrug lost their homes due to severe weather conditions. Humanitarian organizations are struggling to reach stranded families in Baviaanskloof in the Karoo, where floodwaters have isolated families and made rescue operations extremely difficult. The Western Cape department of health and wellness reported that most healthcare services remained operational despite widespread disruptions caused mainly by power outages and infrastructure damage.

The floods have also affected clinics and hospitals in various regions, with some facilities operating under contingency arrangements





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Floods Western Cape Community Members Stranded Homes Destroyed Critical Services Disrupted Schools Closed Humanitarian Organizations Baviaanskloof Floodwaters Isolated Families Rescue Operations Difficult Healthcare Services Affected Power Outages Infrastructure Damage Clinics Closed Hospitals Operating Under Contingency Arrangem Mobile Healthcare Outreach Services Suspended

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