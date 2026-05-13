Flooding, power outages, and evacuations ongoing in South Africa's Western Cape

Since November 20, severe flooding has hit the Western Cape, leaving numerous towns and areas flooded and hundreds of people displaced. Several truck drivers, home owners, and local authorities are working hard to restore normalcy. Several homes have been flooded homes with groceries trucks stranded due to floods.

The flooding across the country has affected various regions with the South Western part of the Cape Peninsula and Western Cape being the most hard hit.

Several areas including towns like Wolseley and Cape Winelands have been flooded. Truck driver Hassan Nahimana spent the night stranded in Wolseley without a network connection due to power outages. Many homes have been flooded and electricity is not functioning. Severe weather conditions have claimed at least 10 lives since it started.

Several healthcare facilities, including clinics, are closed down. Many bridges have flooded and it is hard to reach certain areas in Prince Alfred Hamlet. In the Cape Winelands, vineyards and farms have been flooded due to the overflowing Klein Berg river. Many families have been evacuated from Rawsonville, a tarp camp.

The massive flooding has caused major electrical faults and caused power outages in various towns.





CapeTownEtc / 🏆 17. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Flooding Power Outages South Africa Western Cape Evacuations Grape Farming Hospitals

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Community Stranded by Western Cape Flooding: Schools Closed, Aid Efforts UnderwayIn response to the growing humanitarian crisis in the Western Cape, comments were released about the difficult conditions faced by communities affected by floods and the school closures in the region, as well as the efforts being made to respond to the situation.

Read more »

Western Cape closes all schools amid severe storms and floodingAll schools in the Western Cape will remain closed on Tuesday. Initially, 122 schools were closed in the Cape Winelands and 11 in the Eden and Central Karoo areas.

Read more »

Severe weather in Western Cape results in five deaths and widespread flooding, damageThe Western Cape experienced severe weather with flooding, gale-force winds, and mounting pressure on emergency services on Monday, resulting in the death of five people and widespread damage to structures in at least 26 informal settlements. The focus is on displacement, with schools closed on Tuesday, and infrastructure disruptions on the N2 highway.

Read more »

Western Cape Flooding: At Least 26 Informal Settlements Affected, 41 000 People AffectedA relentless storm has left a trail of destruction across the Western Cape, with the City of Cape Town confirming that more than 41 000 people have been affected by flooding in at least 26 informal settlements. Humanitarian partners have mobilised to provide immediate relief, including distributing hot meals and blankets.

Read more »