Flood waters claim life as Garden Route grapples with aftermath of record rains

One person dies after trying to cross a swollen river while heavy rain across the Garden Route and Central Karoo leaves roads closed, power outages and displaced families seeking shelter, authorities warn of lingering flood risks.

Heavy rains that pummeled the Garden Route and the Central Karoo over the past several days have left a trail of destruction, evacuations and a tragic loss of life.

The downpours caused rivers to swell, dams to overflow and low‑lying roads to become treacherous. In the midst of the chaos, Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Anton Bredell confirmed that a person died after attempting to cross a flooded river in the Garden Route District. The minister described the fatality as a sobering reminder that even water that looks shallow can become a lethal force within seconds.

Authorities have repeatedly warned residents to stay away from flooded roads, river crossings and low‑water bridges, emphasizing that the current of fast‑moving water can sweep a person away without warning. In response to the emergency, Provincial Disaster Management teams, municipal officials and emergency services have been operating at maximum capacity. Displaced families have been taken to the Toekomsrus Community Hall, where they receive temporary shelter, food, clean water and basic medical assistance.

Engineers are conducting rapid assessments of bridges, roadways and utility infrastructure to determine the extent of the damage and to prioritize repairs. The N1 highway at Leeu‑Gamka remains closed because floodwaters have undermined the roadbed, and there is currently no safe detour for motorists. Power outages continue to affect several towns, including Harkerville, Covie, Sedgefield and Karatara, as Eskom crews work around the clock to restore electricity.

Waterborne infrastructure, such as drainage systems and sewage treatment plants, is also being inspected for flood‑related impairment. Although meteorologists say the worst of the storm system has passed, officials caution that the region remains vulnerable for days to come. Large volumes of water are still traveling downstream, and several dams in the area are operating above capacity, releasing excess water in an effort to protect the integrity of the reservoirs.

This controlled release, while necessary, raises the risk of further flooding in low‑lying communities. Residents who have returned to their homes are being urged to remain vigilant, monitor flood warnings and avoid any contact with standing water, even if it appears shallow. Disaster management authorities stress that the combination of saturated soils, high river levels and rapid changes in water flow can create dangerous currents that may not be visible on the surface.

The province's emergency response teams will continue to coordinate relief efforts, provide updates on road and power restoration, and support the long‑term recovery of the affected towns as the community works to rebuild after the unprecedented rainfall





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Flooding Garden Route Western Cape Disaster Management Infrastructure Damage

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