Kalyan Krishnamurthy will step down as Flipkart CEO after nearly a decade, with Balaji Thiagarajan leading in the interim as the Walmart-owned retailer prepares for a potential stock market listing.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy will step down as CEO of Flipkart after nearly a decade at the helm of one of India's largest e-commerce companies, the Walmart-owned retailer said on Wednesday.

The company is preparing for a potential stock market listing amid intense competition from rivals including Amazon and a new generation of quick-commerce and online retail players. Flipkart said Chief Product and Technology Officer Balaji Thiagarajan will lead the company in the interim. It added that it would announce a successor in the coming weeks. The leadership change follows another recent departure.

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CFO Sriram Venkataraman Previously Exited

Flipkart had announced in March that Chief Financial Officer Sriram Venkataraman would step down. Krishnamurthy steered Flipkart through its $16bn acquisition by Walmart in 2018 and a period of rapid expansion that cemented its position in the market. Analysts and industry watchers said his exit leaves a significant gap at the top of the company. I believe an anchor is out.

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And that's a big anchor to miss, said Harish Bijoor, a business and brand-strategy specialist. Considering Flipkart's leadership in the India market, it's going to be difficult for anyone to come and step in so easily to succeed Krishnamurthy, said Anil Kumar, founder and CEO of consumer and internet-focused consulting firm Redseer Strategy Consultants. Krishnamurthy's association with Flipkart predates his executive career at the company.

In 2011, he joined investment firm Tiger Global, an early investor in Flipkart, and represented the firm on the e-commerce company's board. He joined Flipkart in 2016. He became CEO in January 2017 and group CEO in 2018, the year Walmart acquired a roughly 77% stake in the company in one of the largest deals in India's technology sector. Founded in 2007, Flipkart has more than 500-million registered users.

It has played a significant role in shaping India's online retail market, expanding access to products beyond major cities and building capabilities in payments, logistics and digital commerce. The company's next leader will inherit a business that sits at the centre of India's digital commerce economy, with deep reach across the country and a broad base of registered shoppers.

Flipkart Prepares For Potential Stock Listing

Flipkart is also preparing for a potential stock market listing, a move that would mark a major milestone for the Walmart-owned retailer and for India's technology sector. The transition comes as competition intensifies. Amazon remains a major force in Indian online retail, while quick-commerce and newer online retail players are reshaping how consumers shop and receive goods. Krishnamurthy's tenure spanned a period of rapid growth and change for Flipkart.

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The Walmart deal in 2018 was one of the largest in India's technology sector and gave the company a global owner with deep resources. In the years that followed, Flipkart expanded its reach and invested in capabilities that support online retail at scale, from payments to logistics and digital commerce. Those capabilities helped Flipkart serve customers beyond major cities and extend access to products across India, a shift that has shaped the broader online retail market.

With more than 500-million registered users, Flipkart remains one of the most widely used e-commerce platforms in the country. Its next CEO will be expected to defend that position while pursuing new growth. The company said it would name a successor in the coming weeks. Until then, Thiagarajan will lead Flipkart in the interim, overseeing a business that is central to Walmart's international operations and to India's online retail landscape. Reuters