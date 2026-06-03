Flavio Cobolli Stuns Felix Auger-Aliassime to Reach First Grand Slam Semifinal, Guaranteeing ItalianFinalist at French Open

Italian tennis player Flavio Cobolli overcame a set deficit to defeat fourth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the French Open quarterfinals. This victory secures an Italian man in the final and sets up a semifinal clash with either Matteo Berrettini or Matteo Arnaldi after world No. 1 Jannik Sinner's early exit opened the top half of the draw.

In a dramatic turn of events at the French Open, Italian tennis player Flavio Cobolli staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime , the Canadian fourth seed, in a thrilling quarterfinal match on Wednesday.

The final score read 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, showcasing Cobolli's resilience and determination on the clay courts of Roland Garros. This victory not only propels Cobolli into his first Grand Slam semifinal but also guarantees that an Italian man will contest the final on Sunday. The tournament's dynamics shifted dramatically after top seed Jannik Sinner, the world number one, suffered a stunning second-round elimination, opening up the top half of the draw.

Seizing the opportunity, three Italian players have advanced deep into the competition. Alongside Cobolli, Matteo Berrettini and Matteo Arnaldi are set to face each other in the other quarterfinal of the top bracket during the night session. The winner of that encounter will meet Cobolli in the semifinals on Friday. Cobolli's triumph over Auger-Aliassime, the world number six, was a display of mental fortitude and tactical prowess on the prestigious Court Philippe Chatrier.

After losing the first set, Cobolli recalibrated his strategy, relentless in his baseline exchanges and capitalizing on crucial moments. The pivotal break came in the fifth game of the fourth set, after which he maintained his composure to serve out the match with a stinging cross-court forehand winner. In his post-match comments, Cobolli emphasized his simple routine and the magnitude of the opportunity.

I will do my same routine as every day, I go dinner with my friends, I go to bed and I sleep. He also expressed his emotional connection to the moment, stating, I felt like this is the chance of my life. I have to give everything in my matches and today I did that so I'm really happy.

This victory marks a significant milestone in Cobolli's career, establishing him as a serious contender on the Grand Slam stage and highlighting the depth of Italian tennis currently. The semifinal against either Berrettini or Arnaldi promises to be an all-Italian affair, further cementing this nation's strong presence in the tournament following Sinner's early exit.

Cobolli's journey from being a peripheral figure to a semifinalist embodies the unpredictable and thrilling nature of tennis, where perseverance and belief can overcome even the most daunting odds. As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on the Italian contingent, with Cobolli now at the forefront of his country's quest for a historic French Open title





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