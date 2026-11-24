Eastern Cape police detain five women and two men in Gqeberha over alleged conspiracy to commit murder for insurance payouts following a robbery report.

Eastern Cape police have arrested five suspects in Gqeberha in connection with an alleged conspiracy to commit murder for financial gain through insurance policy payouts. Police spokesperson Khaya Tonjeni says the investigation began after a man reported a robbery at New Brighton Police Station.

The Initial Robbery And Investigation Trigger

A well-coordinated three-day police operation, conducted from Saturday, 21 November 2026, to Monday, 23 November 2026, has resulted in the arrest of five female suspects for an alleged conspiracy to commit murder for financial gain through insurance policy payouts. The investigation commenced when a man approached SAPS New Brighton seeking assistance after allegedly being robbed of two television sets and a cellular phone.

Also read Five women arrested for alleged insurance murder-for-payout plot

He reported that he had been involved in a confrontation with the perpetrators before managing to escape and alert the police. Following the complaint, the Station Commander of SAPS New Brighton tasked Crime Prevention members to follow up on the information, which swiftly led to the recovery of the stolen property. As the investigation progressed, intelligence emerged indicating a possible conspiracy to commit murder linked to fraudulent insurance policy payouts.

Vehicle Interception And Male Suspect Detained

During the operation, police identified and intercepted a Volkswagen Polo believed to be connected to the matter along Njoli Road. One male suspect, aged 19, was arrested at the scene, while a second male suspect managed to flee. The vehicle, which is suspected of being used in the commission of an offence, was confiscated for further investigation.

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Arrests Of Five Female Suspects In Residential Areas

Continued coordinated efforts led police to various residential premises in New Brighton and Wells Estate, resulting in the arrest of five female suspects aged 38, 38, 41, 42 and 44. They were arrested in connection with a case of conspiracy to commit murder registered at New Brighton Police Station.

These women are currently the primary focus of the insurance fraud murder conspiracy case. Their detention follows a thorough search of properties in the New Brighton and Wells Estate areas, where authorities executed the coordinated arrests on Monday, 23 November 2026.

Separate Murder Case And Upcoming Court Proceedings

During the broader operation, a 35-year-old male suspect was also arrested in KwaZakhele in connection with a separate murder investigation. Police investigations are ongoing, and the suspects may be linked to additional criminal cases. All the suspects are expected to appear before the Magistrates' Court soon, facing the above-mentioned charges.

Khaya Tonjeni emphasized the thoroughness of the SAPS New Brighton operation. The arrests mark a significant victory in the fight against organized criminal syndicates exploiting insurance policies through violent means.