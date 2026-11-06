Survey finds 90% of voters say 2026 local elections were free, trust in IEC declines

An HSRC Election Satisfaction Survey of 13,198 voters found high confidence in the voting process but a gradual decline in trust in the IEC, with 81% trusting the commission compared to 91% in 2016.

A survey by the Human Sciences Research Council has found that South Africans who voted in the 2026 local government elections largely rated the electoral process as free, fair and professionally run.

The Election Satisfaction Survey found high confidence in the voting process, but also a gradual decline in trust in the Electoral Commission of South Africa. The survey interviewed 13,198 voters at 300 voting stations across all nine provinces. Dr Benjamin Roberts, research director at the HSRC, says the council's poll survey found the elections to be free and fair. About 90% of voters said the election procedures were free, while 91% said they were fair.

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Short wait times and official satisfaction

Only 1% said the elections were not free and fair. In total, 91% of voters waited no longer than 30 minutes to vote, with 78% waiting 15 minutes or less. Only 4% queued for more than an hour. Voters were highly satisfied with IEC officials.

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Around 96% of voters said they were satisfied with the service provided by IEC officials, while 79% said officials were helpful to a great extent. Trust in the IEC has gradually declined. Although 81% of voters said they trusted or strongly trusted the commission, this was lower than the 91% recorded in 2016 and the 85% in 2024.

An overwhelming 96% of those surveyed said they were likely to participate in future elections, with 80% saying they were very likely to do so. Voter education was well received. About 88% of voters rated the IEC's voter education campaigns as effective, while 79% said the campaigns were useful in providing electoral information. About 86% of voters said voting stations were easily accessible for elderly people and persons with disabilities.

Accessibility concerns and future voting intent

However, awareness of accommodation for the partially sighted or blind, pregnant women, and voters with babies, was lower. Senior industrial engineer at the CSIR, Carike Karsen, unpacked the challenges of predicting the current elections compared to national elections, highlighting the impact of new parties and increased voter choice.