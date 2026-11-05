USM Alger arrive in Pretoria for Caf Super Cup final against Sundowns

USM Alger will face Mamelodi Sundowns in the Caf Super Cup final at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday, seeking their second title and revenge for two Champions League defeats in 2019/20.

USM Alger arrived in Pretoria ahead of the Caf Super Cup final against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday at 3pm. The Algerian side are looking to avenge the two defeats they suffered against Masandawana in the Champions League six years ago and lift the title.

We pick five key factors you need to know about them ahead of the match on Sunday. The Algerian side will be competing for their second Caf Super Cup, having previously lifted the trophy in 2023 after a 1-0 win over Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly. They qualified for this match after winning the Caf Confederation Cup, edging Egypt's Zamalek 8-7 on penalties after a 1-1 aggregate draw in a dramatic final.

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Key History And Prize Money Details

USM Alger and Sundowns have met twice before in the official Caf competition during the 2019/20 Champions League group, where Masandawana won both encounters. The winner of the title will pocket $500,000 (about R8.2m), while the runners-up take home $250,000 (R4.1m). They are managed by legendary Senegalese tactician Lamine N'Diaye, who is renowned across the continent for having previously won the Champions League, Confederation Cup, and Super Cup.

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USM Alger players have arrived in Pretoria ahead of their Caf Super Cup final clash against Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday, according to file pictures from BackpagePix/Djaffar Ladjal. The match will take place at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 3pm. The Algerian outfit are determined to avenge their two defeats to Sundowns in the Champions League six years ago and secure the title.

USM Alger will be competing for their second Caf Super Cup, having first won it in 2023 with a 1-0 victory over Al Ahly. Their path to this final came through winning the Caf Confederation Cup, where they beat Zamalek 8-7 on penalties after a 1-1 aggregate draw. The two clubs have met twice before in official Caf competition, during the 2019/20 Champions League group stage, with Sundowns winning both matches.

Manager Profile And Match Stakes

The prize money for the winner is $500,000, while the runner-up will receive $250,000. Lamine N'Diaye, a legendary Senegalese coach, leads the team and is known for winning the Champions League, Confederation Cup, and Super Cup. Sowetan invites readers to comment on this article by signing up or signing in.