Five suspects linked to church robbery in Cape Town remain in custody after case postponed

The suspects were arrested after a video circulated widely on social media showing a man brandishing a firearm during a church service. They were found in possession of items believed to have been stolen from the church, including musical equipment.

Five suspects linked to the robbery at a church in Samora Machel, in Cape Town , will remain behind bars for another week after their case was postponed.

The matter was postponed to next Thursday to allow investigators time to verify information should the accused decide to apply for bail. The suspects were arrested on Tuesday after a video circulated widely on social media showing a man brandishing a firearm during a church service on Sunday. Yanga Ngayi, the suspect seen in the viral video, appeared first in the dock facing a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The court heard that Ngayi was captured on the church’s livestream allegedly brandishing a firearm during the robbery. In the footage, he can be heard instructing accomplices, who are not visible on camera, to rob congregants of their cellphones. Ngayi was later joined in the dock by Zukisani Mkatu, Anda Ncalo, Siyamdumisa Ncalo and Sinethemba Mzo. The court heard that the group was allegedly found in possession of items believed to have been stolen from the church, including musical equipment





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Church Robbery Cape Town Suspects Arrested Video Circulated Firearm Brandishing Church Service Musical Equipment Case Postponed Investigators Time Accused Decide To Apply For Bail Court Hearing Allegedly Found In Possession Zukisani Mkatu Anda Ncalo Siyadumisa Ncalo Sinethemba Mzo Yanga Ngayi

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