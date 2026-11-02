Five Arrested for Ventersdorp Farm Attack That Left Farmer Donovan Marx With Ears Cut Off

Police have arrested five suspects in the brutal attack on North West farmer Donovan Marx, aged 50, who was shot, stabbed and had his ears cut off during a robbery at his Syferfontein farm near Ventersdorp. Four firearms, clothing and jewellery were seized, and the suspects will appear in court on 3 November.

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the brutal farm attack on North West farmer Donovan Marx, whose ears were cut off during a robbery.

Detectives tracked down three suspects in Promosa, near Potchefstroom, on Sunday, 1 November, following the arrest of two others on Saturday, 31 October. The attack took place on Wednesday, 28 October at Marx farm in Syferfontein, near Ventersdorp. Marx, 50, was shot, stabbed and assaulted before his attackers cut off his ears. A farmworker was also attacked during the incident.

Also read Donovan Marx farm attack: TWO arrested after ears cut off

Five Suspects Arrested in Brutal Farm Attack

North West police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh confirmed the arrests and the seizure of evidence. Officers recovered four firearms, including two linked to the attack, along with clothing items and jewellery. The five suspects, aged between 26 and 56, are expected to appear in the Ventersdorp and Potchefstroom Magistrates Courts on Tuesday, 3 November. They face charges including house robbery, attempted murder, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

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The arrests were made by Ventersdorp detectives with support from the Provincial Anti-Gang Unit, following intensive investigations and operational efforts. Police have not yet confirmed whether all suspects are directly linked to the attack or if more arrests are expected. North West Commissioner Lieutenant-General Arthur Peter Adams welcomed the arrests and commended the investigating team.

He specifically praised the team under the command of Captain Bonita Dry for their persistence and determination in following up on leads, which resulted in further arrests and the recovery of firearms and other items of evidential value. Adams said the arrests demonstrated police commitment to bringing perpetrators of violent crimes to justice. Ian Cameron, chairperson of Parliament Portfolio Committee on Police, also praised the investigating officers and community members who assisted with the operation.

Police and Community Cooperation Cited as Key

In a post on X, Cameron said the next priority was ensuring a strong case that could withstand scrutiny in court. He congratulated the Ventersdorp detectives, the Provincial Anti-Gang Unit, and the team led by Captain Bonita Dry, acknowledging their persistence, long hours, and determined investigative work. Cameron also thanked local farm watches, farmers, private security personnel, and community members who assisted SAPS.

He described the five arrests in a matter of days as significant progress, emphasizing that effective cooperation between police and communities can achieve such results. He said the next step is a strong, properly investigated case that can withstand scrutiny in court. Cameron thoughts remain with Donovan, Louise, their family, and the farmworker who was also attacked. He urged that their privacy and the integrity of the investigation continue to be respected.

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Following the attack, Marx wife Louise expressed gratitude to South Africans for their prayers. She said the family is trusting in the Lord. Her statement reflected the family faith amid the trauma. The violent attack shocked the local farming community.

The farmer remains hospitalized, and his family has requested privacy. The farmworker who was attacked is also recovering. Support has poured in from various quarters, including agricultural unions and community groups. The case has drawn attention to farm attacks in South Africa.

Marx Family Receives Support Amid Investigation

In a separate incident, two men were sentenced to 20 years in prison each by the Mpumalanga High Court for a 2023 farm attack in Grootvlei that left an elderly man dead and his wife seriously injured. The arrests in the Ventersdorp case mark a significant breakthrough. The prompt arrests and seizure of firearms have been welcomed as a step toward justice. Police have urged anyone with additional information to come forward.

Community cooperation, including from farm watches and private security, played a crucial role in the operation. Police have emphasized the importance of such partnerships in combating violent crime in rural areas. As the case moves to court, the focus will be on building a watertight case. The recovery of firearms and other items of evidential value is expected to strengthen the prosecution case.

The suspects will have their day in court, where the state is expected to present evidence linking them to the crime. The investigation is ongoing, and further updates are expected after the court appearance on Tuesday.