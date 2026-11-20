Five SAPS officers and three BMA officials were arrested in a joint operation targeting an alleged corruption syndicate facilitating the illegal movement of Lesotho nationals through the Van Rooyen's Gate border post, bringing the total number of suspects to 11.

Eight law enforcement officers have been arrested in connection with an alleged corruption syndicate facilitating the illegal movement of Lesotho nationals through the Van Rooyen's Gate border post between South Africa and Lesotho.

The arrests, carried out in the early hours of Friday, form part of a joint investigation into corruption at the port of entry. The operation brings the total number of suspects arrested to 11. The eight officers arrested on Friday comprise three Border Management Authority officials and five South African Police Service members. According to the BMA, three Lesotho nationals suspected of facilitating the illegal movement of people across the border were arrested before Friday's operation.

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An additional police officer has been subpoenaed to appear in court in connection with the investigation, but it was unclear when the officer is expected to appear. BMA Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato confirmed that the arrests followed investigations into allegations that officials were involved in facilitating the unlawful movement of Lesotho nationals through the border post. The investigation has implicated officials entrusted with enforcing immigration laws and safeguarding South Africa's borders.

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Joint Investigation and Arrests

The operation involved the BMA Integrity Unit, Crime Intelligence, the Free State Organised Crime Unit, SAPS, the Department of Home Affairs and the Tactical Response Team in Bloemfontein. BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi said the operation follows investigations into allegations of corruption involving the facilitation of the illegal movement of Lesotho nationals through the Van Rooyen's Gate port of entry. The authority confirmed that the operation remained active on Friday morning, with law enforcement agencies continuing their work at the scene.

The arrests raise serious concerns about corruption within the agencies responsible for preventing illegal border crossings. The arrested suspects are being detained for further processing and are expected to face charges relating to corruption and contraventions of the Immigration Act. Masiapato condemned the alleged involvement of border officials in corruption, warning that misconduct threatening the country's border security would not be tolerated.

Masiapato said the BMA views allegations of corruption involving its officials in a serious light and will not tolerate any conduct that undermines the integrity of the Authority or compromises the security of South Africa's borders. He reiterated the authority's commitment to pursuing accountability against officials implicated in corruption. Masiapato said the BMA remains committed to working with law enforcement agencies to investigate and address corruption, ensure accountability and uphold the rule of law.

Border Management Conference and Expo

The BMA said it remained committed to safeguarding South Africa's ports of entry and ensuring that border management processes were conducted in accordance with the law. The arrests come as border management challenges are set to take centre stage at the Border Management Conference and Expo, which will bring government, industry and researchers together in Pretoria to discuss border security, lawful movement, trade and cross-border cooperation.