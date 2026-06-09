Five Senior Police Officers Arrested in Medicare24 Tender Corruption Probe, Total Arrests Reach 26

Five additional senior SAPS officers have been arrested and suspended in the R360 million Medicare24 tender scandal, bringing total arrests to 26 amid ongoing investigations into corruption and irregular expenditure.

The South Africa n Police Service (Saps) has announced the suspension and arrest of five additional senior officers in connection with the controversial Medicare24 tender, a multi-million-rand health services contract.

This brings the total number of police members arrested in relation to the tender to 26. The tender, worth R360 million, was awarded to businessman Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala for services to Saps. The arrests follow ongoing investigations into alleged corruption and irregular expenditure. National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed the developments, stating that internal departmental processes are underway and that further comment would be withheld to preserve the integrity of those processes.

Earlier, nine other officers, believed to be members of the tender's bid adjudication committee, were also suspended and arrested. The scandal has drawn parliamentary scrutiny, with the police CFO and acting national police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane, informing an ad-hoc committee on police corruption that the contract was flagged in March 2024. Dimpane revealed that irregular expenditure related to the tender was confirmed in May of that year, leading her to halt payments.

The businessman at the centre of the contract, Matlala, claimed he met the company's owner, Mike van Wyk, at a residential estate where they established mutually beneficial ambitions, a statement that raises further questions about the nature of the awarding process. The Medicare24 tender has become a focal point for concerns about corruption within the police service, prompting calls for accountability and transparent investigations.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry continues to probe the matter, seeking to uncover the full extent of any maladministration or collusion. With the number of implicated officers climbing, the incident underscores systemic challenges in procurement and oversight within state entities. The public and watchdogs await outcomes from both criminal proceedings and the commission's findings, which could have lasting implications for police integrity and public trust.

The Saps has urged patience as internal and external investigations progress, emphasizing its commitment to rooting out corruption. However, critics argue that the scale of the alleged misconduct points to deeper structural issues that require urgent reform. As the story develops, attention remains on the individuals charged, the business relationships involved, and the mechanisms that allowed such a large contract to proceed under suspicious circumstances.

The case serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities in government tender processes and the need for robust preventative measures





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Medicare24 Tender SAPS Corruption Madlanga Commission Vusimuzi Matlala Puleng Dimpane Irregular Expenditure Police Arrests South Africa

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