Five people died and 17 were critically injured when a minibus taxi collided with a Volkswagen Polo near Marken in Limpopo. Authorities blame reckless overtaking at high speed on a blind spot for the tragedy.

Five people have died and seventeen others are critically injured following a severe head-on collision in the Waterberg district of Limpopo. The crash occurred on Monday, November 16, at the intersection of the R518 and R581 near Baltimore Road in the Lephalale municipality.

A minibus taxi collided with a Volkswagen Polo near the town of Marken. Preliminary reports indicate that one vehicle was overtaking recklessly at high speed on a blind spot. Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety spokesperson Mabata Mashudu confirmed the details of the incident. He stated that the collision happened while one of the vehicles was allegedly overtaking in a dangerous manner.

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Five Victims Declared Dead At Scene

This action led to the fatal crash that claimed five lives. All five victims were declared dead at the scene of the accident. The seventeen injured passengers were subsequently transported to nearby hospitals for urgent medical treatment. Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Nakedi Kekana, expressed shock and sadness over the incident.

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She conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and next of kin on behalf of the provincial government. She also wished the injured a speedy and full recovery from their critical injuries. The MEC emphasized that no trip is so urgent that it is worth a life. Kekana urged motorists to exercise extreme caution as the festive season approaches.

The department has instructed officials to intensify law enforcement patrols. Visibility will be increased along identified accident hotspots across the province. Motorists are being urged to avoid reckless driving, speeding, and dangerous overtaking maneuvers. Traffic investigations are continuing to establish the exact cause of the crash.

Authorities Investigate Tragic Accident Factors

Authorities are working to determine all factors that contributed to this tragic accident. The incident has highlighted the dangers of high-speed overtaking on blind corners. It serves as a somber reminder of the importance of road safety during travel. The victims and their families have been left to cope with the sudden loss.

The community is mourning the lives lost in this preventable tragedy. Officials are calling for greater responsibility from all road users. This includes respecting speed limits and avoiding risky driving behaviors.