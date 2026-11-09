Five Suspects Killed in Gqeberha Cash-in-Transit Heist Shootout, Stolen Cash Recovered

Five suspected robbers were shot dead and stolen money was recovered after a cash-in-transit heist in Gqeberha ended in a shootout with police. A manhunt is underway for several other suspects who fled the scene.

Five suspected robbers were shot dead and an undisclosed amount of stolen money was recovered following a violent cash-in-transit heist in Gqeberha that ended in a shootout with law enforcement.

The Eastern Cape Police confirmed the recovery of three firearms and a getaway vehicle. A manhunt continues for several other suspects who fled the scene. No police officers or security guards were injured during the incident. The event unfolded early in the morning when a security company transporting cash was ambushed.

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Gqeberha Cash-in-Transit Heist

An IziCash Solutions security vehicle was allegedly targeted by a group of armed suspects in Sidwell, near Nates Scrap Metal. The suspects attacked the security officials, stealing an undisclosed amount of money as well as two firearms belonging to the guards. Police were alerted almost immediately and initiated a pursuit. According to the Commissioner of the Eastern Cape Police, the armed suspects attempted to attack the pursuing officers, forcing the police to defend themselves.

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The ensuing contact resulted in five suspects being fatally wounded. Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said a subsequent pursuit ensued, during which the suspects allegedly opened fire on the police, resulting in an exchange of gunfire. The bodies of the deceased remain in one of the getaway vehicles at the scene while a team of forensic investigators works to process the area and piece together evidence.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been released, as forensic teams are still conducting their examination. During the same operation, police recovered a second getaway vehicle, which contained a portion of the stolen cash. Authorities also recovered three firearms that were allegedly used during the robbery. The Commissioner confirmed that the surviving suspects fled the scene as police closed in.

Police Hunt Fleeing Suspects

While the exact number of fleeing individuals is currently unknown, authorities confirmed there were more than two. The Commissioner warned that these suspects are deemed highly dangerous and urged the community not to attempt to apprehend them. Instead, the public is being called upon to assist law enforcement by providing information, with the Commissioner assuring citizens that their identities will be kept strictly anonymous.

Addressing the broader implications of the crime, the Commissioner condemned the actions of the robbers and issued a stark warning to the youth against engaging in criminality, stating that violent crime is not a viable way to make a living and emphasizing the fatal consequences of such actions. The Commissioner also highlighted a recent surge in similar violent confrontations across the province.

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Last week, two suspects were fatally wounded in Libode while attempting a similar robbery, resulting in the recovery of their firearms. Additionally, three extortionists were fatally wounded in Melani after they shot at police during an attempted attack. Reaffirming the South African Police Service stance, the Commissioner stated that law enforcement will not tolerate such criminal activities in Mandela Bay and the broader Eastern Cape, pledging to utilize all available capabilities to identify and arrest the remaining suspects at large.

Surge in Violent Crime

The Hawks said the investigation was ongoing and that further details would be released as verified information became available. The incident adds to growing concerns about cash-in-transit robberies in the Eastern Cape, which have surged in frequency and brazenness in recent years.