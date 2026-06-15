Fitzpatrick Embraces Shinnecock Challenge, Seeks Second Major Title

Matt Fitzpatrick is confident in his game and the Shinnecock Hills course as he aims for another US Open victory, despite past controversies.

Matt Fitzpatrick , the 2022 US Open champion, is embracing the challenge of Shinnecock Hills as he prepares for this week's tournament. The world No. 4 from England missed the cut at Shinnecock during the 2018 US Open, but he is eager to see the course play even harder this time around.

During Monday's practice round under windy conditions, Fitzpatrick enjoyed testing his skills against the super-quick greens and deep rough. He expressed a desire for firm and fast conditions, noting that he doesn't like playing birdie-fests and prefers a test of ball control in the wind. Fitzpatrick addressed concerns that organizers lost the course in 2018 and 2004 when greens were watered between groups to prevent balls from rolling off.

He stated, 'I don't believe they lost the golf course at all here. I do believe, aside from maybe 10 and 11, if you miss the greens in the right spots and do your homework, you have opportunities to get up-and-down still. That's a patience thing. That's a skill in course managing, in hitting good shots that are on the green in those tough times.

I enjoy that challenge.

' He noted that the greens were softer than expected due to overnight rain, but the wind could dry them out quickly, potentially making conditions even more difficult before anyone can worry about losing the course. Fitzpatrick is enjoying the winningest year of his career, having claimed PGA titles at the Valspar Championship in March, the Heritage tournament in April, and sharing the pairs event crown in New Orleans with his brother Alex.

He also finished second at The Players Championship and last week at the PGA Canadian Open. He sees a pattern of following runner-up finishes with victories, as he did three months ago. Reflecting on his season, Fitzpatrick said, 'Always nice to be coming in here with some sort of form. It has been a great season so far.

There's just a few things to tighten up to try and take it to that next level and get it across the line in the bigger events, and hopefully can piece it all together this week.

' The 31-year-old Englishman is determined to convert his consistent performances into a second major title. Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, located in Southampton, New York, has a storied history in major championships, known for its challenging links-style layout and coastal winds. The course has hosted the US Open four times previously, with notable moments including the controversial setups in 2004 and 2018 that led to extreme scores and criticism.

Fitzpatrick's perspective offers a contrast to those who view the course as overly punitive. He emphasizes the importance of course management and patience, skills that have served him well in his recent successes. As the tournament approaches, Fitzpatrick is focused on fine-tuning his game, hoping to leverage his form and experience to contend with the demanding conditions at Shinnecock. The US Open is set to begin on Thursday, with players bracing for a true test of golf





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