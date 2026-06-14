Fitch Boosts Eskom's Credit Rating to B+ Amid Growing Confidence in South Africa's Economy

Fitch raised Eskom's long‑term issuer rating from B to B+, also upgrading its senior debt, citing stronger government ties, operational improvements and a brighter macroeconomic outlook.

Eskom , South Africa's state‑owned power utility, announced that the latest upgrade of its credit rating by the global ratings agency Fitch represents a strong vote of confidence in both the company and the broader South African economy.

Fitch moved Eskom's long‑term issuer default rating from B to B+, a step up that follows the recent improvement in the sovereign rating of South Africa itself. In addition to the issuer rating, Fitch raised the utility's senior unsecured debt to B+ and elevated its guaranteed senior unsecured debt to BB, signalling a more favourable view of the power producer's overall creditworthiness.

The utility's spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena, described the move as a clear indication that Eskom's close relationship with the government and its indispensable role in the nation's energy mix are now being recognised by international investors. She explained that the rating agency's assessment mirrors the progress made in recent months toward stabilising Eskom's balance sheet and improving its financial health.

"We welcome the revised risk assessment as a stepping stone toward a more sustainable financial profile," Mokwena said. "It sends a positive signal about macro‑economic conditions in South Africa and reaffirms the central role our utility plays in delivering reliable electricity to households and industry alike.

" Eskom stressed that the upgraded rating arrives at a crucial juncture as the company continues to implement its multi‑year turnaround plan, which aims to enhance operational performance, boost liquidity, and secure affordable funding from both domestic and international capital markets. The utility highlighted several key priorities: tightening operational efficiency, reducing the debt burden, and maintaining a transparent dialogue with rating agencies to ensure that risk perceptions remain aligned with on‑the‑ground improvements.

By attaining a stronger credit rating, Eskom hopes to lower the cost of borrowing, attract new investors, and ultimately deliver on its commitment to long‑term financial sustainability while supporting South Africa's broader economic recovery. The rating upgrade also reflects the improving outlook for South Africa's economy, which has been showing signs of resilience despite global uncertainties.

Analysts note that a higher credit rating for Eskom could translate into more competitive financing terms, enabling the utility to invest in critical infrastructure upgrades, renewable energy integration, and grid reliability projects. As Eskom moves forward, its ability to meet the expectations set by Fitch will be closely watched by policymakers, investors, and consumers, all of whom have a vested interest in the stability and affordability of the country's power supply.





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