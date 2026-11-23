Pertunia Nkomo-Mofokeng urges South African first-year students to weigh options like changing course or institution before dropping out of university.

As the academic year draws to a close, many first-year students across South Africa face a difficult reality: their current path is not working, and they must make hard choices quickly. Pertunia Nkomo-Mofokeng, speaking on behalf of an advisory voice on student futures, says poor results, loss of motivation, financial pressure, personal challenges or the discovery that a qualification is not the right fit can leave students feeling that dropping out is their only option.

Nkomo-Mofokeng says students should not mistake a difficult first year for the end of their future and their dreams. In her view, knowledge, experience and education are never wasted. With honest assessment and smart strategising, a situation that seems like a disaster today can be transformed into a character and career-defining turning point.

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Why First-Year Dropout Rates Remain So High

First-year dropout rates at South African universities are notoriously high. Research and official estimates suggest that between a quarter and a third of first-year students do not continue their studies, while some private-sector estimates go far higher. Although the statistics vary, first-year challenges and potential dropping out affect tens of thousands of students every year.

Nkomo-Mofokeng wants students facing an uncertain future to know that their problem is not unique and that they are not alone. She argues that the challenge is not insurmountable, even if it feels that way at the moment. A change of qualification, institution, learning style, support plan or career direction can be the difference between abandoning a dream and finding a more sustainable way to pursue it.

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A disappointing first year does not mean a student is incapable, unmotivated or unsuited to higher education. Nkomo-Mofokeng explains that it means something in the current arrangement is not working, and that distinction matters for how students respond.

Identifying the Real Cause Behind Poor Results

The cause of a weak first year often lies in the qualification itself. Nkomo-Mofokeng notes that a student may have chosen a degree because of family expectations, peer influence, limited career guidance or an incomplete understanding of the profession. Once confronted with the reality of the work, the student may realise that their strengths and interests lie elsewhere.

Circumstances around studies can also affect performance. Nkomo-Mofokeng lists logistical issues, accommodation, family responsibilities, mental-health difficulties, illness, bereavement, isolation and the shock of independent learning as factors that can all weigh on results. In some cases, a student may simply not have met academic expectations for personal reasons. Whatever the cause, she says the answer is rarely to walk away and decide that studying is not for them. The best approach is to identify the real problem and respond to it directly.

Nkomo-Mofokeng advises students to replace the question 'Should I drop out?' with 'What is the best next step for me?' This shift turns a yes or no decision into a practical search for solutions that fit the student's situation.

Options to Stay in Higher Education

Nkomo-Mofokeng argues that dropping out should be a last resort, not a first reaction. Before making that decision, students should explore whether they can remain in higher education in a form that better suits their needs. They may be able to continue in the same qualification with targeted academic support, repeat failed modules, reduce their course load where permitted, access counselling or financial assistance, or improve their study approach.

Many universities, both public and private, allow students to apply for a different programme in the following year, subject to admission requirements and available places. Nkomo-Mofokeng stresses that changing course is not a sign of weakness. It is often a sign of growing self-knowledge.

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Students may also transfer to another institution. Nkomo-Mofokeng says this is particularly advisable if the current challenges arose from class sizes, outdated curricula, substandard campus facilities or a lack of academic and other support. Where the current institution may be the problem, students are encouraged to investigate all other viable options and visit campuses to speak with academic advisers and support staff.

Good universities offer academic advisers, student counselling services, career development services, financial aid offices and student support programmes because the transition to university can be difficult. Nkomo-Mofokeng urges students to use these services to clarify the path forward. If an institution does not offer such support, or if the services are ineffective or onerous, she says that may be a clear sign to consider options elsewhere.

Planning a Deliberate Change of Direction

Nkomo-Mofokeng advises that a student who decides to change direction should do so deliberately rather than impulsively. Before registering for anything new, the student should first identify exactly what did not work, whether that is the subject, workload, teaching environment, finances, wellbeing, study habits or career goal.

The next step is to research at least two or three realistic alternatives. Students should compare entry requirements, duration, costs and career outcomes for each option. This comparison helps replace guesswork with clear, side-by-side facts before any new registration is made.

Finally, students should speak to people already working in the fields they are considering. Firsthand accounts from professionals can show whether a career matches a student's strengths and interests, making the final decision more informed and more sustainable.