First US Pope Leo Urges Governments to Slow Down AI Development, Calls for Regulation and Ethical Constraints

The first US pope, Leo, has issued a warning about the risks of AI systems spreading misinformation, prioritizing conflict, and leading the world down a path of unending war. He also expressed concern about autonomous weapons systems and called for robust legal frameworks, independent oversight, informed users, and a political system that does not abdicate its responsibility.

The first US pope, Leo, has urged governments to slow down and closely regulate the development of AI systems in his first major document. He expressed concern that AI systems spread misinformation, prioritize conflict, and risk leading the world down a path of unending war.

The event was also attended by Chris Olah, a co-founder of Anthropic, one of the world's top AI companies. Leo made a range of impassioned appeals to world leaders in the lengthy document, known as an encyclical. He called for ownership of AI data not to be left solely in private hands, for policymakers to protect the rights of workers and keep children safe from the technology, and urged the cooling of competition between AI companies.

The pope also denounced the number of wars roiling the world, lamented the weakening of multilateral organizations, and warned that arms industry profits were a driving force behind conflicts. The encyclical, spanning nearly 43,000 words, has been in the works nearly since Leo's election as pope a little more than a year ago





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