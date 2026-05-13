First South African company integrates AI-powered ChatGPT app for car insurance quotes

A South African-based insurance technology startup, Naked Insurance, has become the first company to create a mobile app that can provide final, binding car insurance quotes using OpenAI's ChatGPT platform. The integration of AI with digital commerce is a growing trend, and Naked Security aims to provide a convenient and efficient alternative to traditional insurance processes through technology. The app's co-founder, Alex Thomson, believes that AI assistants will become a primary way people interact with financial products in the future.

A South African company, Naked Insurance , has become the first one to integrate their products with OpenAI’s ChatGPT platform, making a mobile app that can provide final, binding car insurance quotes.

This move signifies the growing use of artificial intelligence as an interface for digital commerce. Naked has the unique advantage of connecting directly to live underwriting and rating technology, offering a quote from the AI interface that is the final premium, unlike other apps that use ChatGPT as an indicative estimate.

The co-founder, Alex Thomson, believes that AI assistants will become a primary way people interact with financial products, and Naked is preparing for this shift by making their app and website the best way to use the company's services today. The app's integration is funded by a successful fundraising round, demonstrating the company's confidence in its technology and potential





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Insurance Technology Naked Insurance AI-Powered Chatgpt App Car Insurance Quotes Digital Commerce Traditional Insurance Processes AI Assistants Openai's Chatgpt Platform

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