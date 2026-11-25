The Global Fund confirms the arrival of the first generic shipments of lenacapavir in Zambia, marking a significant step in expanding HIV prevention access. Deliveries to Uganda and Zimbabwe are imminent, with a goal to reach 3 million people by 2028.

The first shipments of generic lenacapavir have officially arrived in Zambia, the Geneva-based Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria confirmed on Wednesday. This development marks a critical expansion in access to HIV prevention across the region.

The organization stated that deliveries to Uganda are expected within the coming days. Additionally, shipments to Zimbabwe are scheduled to arrive early next year. The arrival of these generic supplies comes approximately one year after Gilead Sciences' branded version of the drug became available in sub-Saharan Africa. The Global Fund highlighted this timeline to contextualize the rapid scaling of the intervention.

Also read Stefanutti Stocks more than triples interim profit despite Zambia losses

Generic Lenacapavir Expands HIV Prevention Access

It underscores the swift transition from branded availability to broader generic distribution. Lenacapavir is a twice-yearly injectable drug utilized as pre-exposure prophylaxis to prevent HIV infection. Its introduction offers a convenient and effective alternative to daily oral medications. This convenience is particularly vital in regions with high HIV prevalence and limited healthcare infrastructure.

The production of the first generic shipments was made possible through specific licensing agreements between Gilead and various generic manufacturers. This collaborative approach was supported by key partners including the Gates Foundation, Unitaid, and the Children's Investment Fund Foundation. The Global Fund credited these partnerships for enabling the initial supply chain. Current demand for the drug has significantly exceeded the available supply.

Advertisement

Consequently, the introduction of generic versions is expected to allow countries to vastly expand access to the treatment. The organization noted that this move is essential to meeting the growing needs of at-risk populations across multiple nations. More than 189,000 people in 10 countries had received a first dose of lenacapavir as of November, according to Global Fund data. This initial uptake demonstrates the strong interest and need for the medication.

It serves as a baseline for the projected scaling of the program in the coming years. In total, 24 countries are expected to receive the drug by the end of 2026. The Global Fund has outlined ambitious plans to deliver four times more lenacapavir in 2027 than in 2026. Generic products are set to make up a growing share of these supplies.

They will operate alongside Gilead Sciences' branded version to ensure adequate coverage. The Global Fund and the US government have jointly set a goal of reaching at least 3 million people with lenacapavir by the end of 2028. This targets a massive increase in prevention coverage over the next few years. Achieving this requires sustained production and distribution efforts across participating nations.

Global Fund Targets Three Million Patients By 2028

Additional shipments of generic lenacapavir to more countries are expected in the first quarter of 2027. This timeline aligns with the broader strategic rollout plan. It ensures that new recipient countries can integrate the drug into their healthcare systems effectively. Visual evidence from the region highlights the practical application of these efforts.

A health official was pictured conducting a rapid HIV test during the launch of Lenacapavir in Epworth, outside Harare, Zimbabwe. This event took place on February 19, 2026. The image was captured by Reuters photographer Philimon Bulawayo for file documentation. The integration of generic manufacturing represents a major victory for public health advocates.

It addresses the previous barrier of cost and limited availability. The coordinated efforts of governments, foundations, and pharmaceutical companies are now yielding tangible results on the ground. Zambia serves as the initial recipient of this new wave of generic supplies. Its role highlights the strategic importance of early adopters in the rollout process.

Advertisement

Success in Zambia and the neighboring countries of Uganda and Zimbabwe will likely influence further expansions. The emphasis on a twice-yearly injection rather than daily pills is a key feature of the drug. This reduces the burden on patients and healthcare systems alike. It improves adherence rates and ensures consistent protection against HIV.

Strategic Partnerships Enable Generic Drug Manufacturing Scale

The Global Fund remains committed to its long-term targets. The plan to scale from 189,000 initial doses to 3 million by 2028 is a bold but necessary goal. It reflects the urgency of the HIV prevention landscape in sub-Saharan Africa. Partnerships with entities like the Gates Foundation and Unitaid have been instrumental.

Their support bridged the gap between invention and accessibility. The licensing agreements with generic manufacturers ensured that the drug could be produced at scale. As the year progresses, the focus will shift to logistical execution. Ensuring that the generic supplies reach the intended beneficiaries efficiently is the next critical phase.

The arrival in Zambia is just the beginning of this broader campaign. The anticipated shipments to Uganda and Zimbabwe demonstrate the regional momentum. These countries are prepared to integrate the drug into their existing HIV prevention frameworks. The early next year timeline for Zimbabwe allows for necessary preparatory work.

The broader context of the 2026 and 2027 delivery schedules shows a steady ramp-up. The fourfold increase in 2027 indicates a major scaling event. Generic products will play an increasingly dominant role in this growth. The collaboration between the Global Fund and the US government provides additional political and financial weight.

Their shared goal of reaching 3 million people by 2028 unites international efforts. This alignment is crucial for the success of the initiative. The visual documentation from Zimbabwe adds a human element to the statistics. It reminds readers of the individuals on the ground who are conducting tests and managing care.

These health officials are the front line in the fight against HIV. The story concludes with a look toward the future. The first generic shipments in Zambia are a milestone. They pave the way for a more equitable and accessible future for HIV prevention. The coming months will reveal the impact of this expansion.