First All-Electric Volkswagen Polo GTI Packed with Performance, Tech, and a Tartan Check

The ID. Polo GTI, Volkswagen's first all-electric vehicle to carry the GTI nameplate, is set to appeal to performance enthusiasts. Equipped with innovative features like high-intensity LED headlights, a unique front end art, and sporty interior trimmings, the Polo GTI revs up performance range, handling, and technology for a thrilling driving experience.

The ID. Polo GTI is the first all- electric vehicle to carry the revered GTI nameplate, aimed at attracting a new generation of performance enthusiasts. It features a unique front end with high-intensity LED matrix headlights, a distinctive LED light strip, and subtle red accents.

Inside, sporty steering wheels, a narrow red dashboard stripe, and red-stitched seats with red topstitching and tartan check fabric inserts pay homage to classic GTI models. The ID. Polo GTI is propelled by a 52kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt battery pack, which powers a single electric motor delivering 166kW and 290Nm of torque. A 0-100km/h sprint is claimed to be accomplished in just 6.8 seconds, and the top speed is 175km/h.

The maximum driving range is up to 424km under WLTP conditions. DC fast charging of up to 105kW is provided, enabling a battery charge from 10% to 80% in about 24 minutes. Tech highlights include a 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit with various display modes, including a cycling tachograph, a song information cassette tape graphic, and a retromodel analogue instrument cluster with central 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Progressive steering, DCC sports suspension, front differential lock, and a unique GTI driving profile are additional features to enhance driving experience





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ID. Polo GTI Volkswagen Electric Vehicle Performance Tech Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt Battery Pack Electric Motor Driving Profile

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