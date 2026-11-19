Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia presents the SAPS Reset Agenda to parliament. The plan targets systemic corruption and institutional failures through strict governance reforms aimed at restoring public confidence in the police service.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia presented the comprehensive SAPS Reset Agenda to the Police Portfolio Committee in Cape Town, Western Cape. This strategic reform plan targets systemic failures within the South African Police Service. The initiative aims to restore public trust without waiting for the conclusion of ongoing state capture inquiries.

SAPS Reset Agenda Addresses Systemic Failures

The SAPS Reset Agenda is a direct response to findings from the Madlanga Commission. The Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee also investigated severe allegations of collusion between top law-enforcement officials and organized criminal networks. The reform plan seeks to address these core issues immediately rather than delaying action.

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Representatives from the South African Police Service argued that the core problems have already been identified. They outlined specific hurdles and proposed solutions for parliamentary accountability. The delegation emphasized that waiting for inquiries would only prolong the institutional decay affecting the service.

Cachalia Defends Current Police Leadership

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia expressed continued confidence in the current police leadership despite heavy allegations. He clarified that the reform process requires stable leadership within an existing organization. He stated that starting on a clean slate is not the right approach to this reform agenda.

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Cachalia emphasized the need to improve the existing structure and leadership. He believes that stable leadership is essential for implementing the necessary changes. This stance supports the argument for immediate intervention rather than a complete overhaul of the command structure.

Key Reforms and Governance Measures

SAPS spokesperson Rabbi outlined ten persistent challenges impacting public trust and institutional accountability. The SAPS Reset Agenda includes sweeping procurement reforms and targeted interventions in high-crime precincts. These measures are scheduled to run through 2029 to ensure long-term stability.

To address internal corruption, the agenda introduces strict new governance measures. Independent attorneys and advocates will preside over senior misconduct hearings. This step aims to remove bias and ensure impartiality in disciplinary proceedings against high-ranking officers.

Training and Ethical Standards Implementation

The comprehensive reset programs will implement compulsory ethics and governance training for all personnel. Ethics records will be integrated directly into the criteria for promotion opportunities within the South African Police Service. This mechanism ensures that ethical conduct is a prerequisite for career advancement.

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Leadership stressed that success requires collective effort and strong top-down direction. Broader government intervention is necessary to address the root causes of crime. The plan acknowledges the ambitious nature of these goals and the need for sustained commitment.

Next Steps for the Madlanga Commission

Acting Minister Cachalia confirmed he will appear before the Madlanga Commission on December 15. He will formally present the details of this reset plan to the inquiry. This appearance marks a significant step in aligning police reform with national anti-corruption efforts.

The SAPS Reset Agenda represents a critical effort to salvage public confidence in law enforcement. By addressing procurement, misconduct, and ethical standards, the plan aims to create a more accountable police service. The outcome of these reforms will determine the future effectiveness of crime prevention in South Africa.