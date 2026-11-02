Firoz Cachalia Recommends Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi for Hawks Head Amid Reform Push

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia nominates Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to lead the Hawks, seeking Cabinet approval to stabilize the unit and restore public trust.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has formally recommended Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to succeed former Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya. This nomination follows an extensive two-year search for a permanent national leader to direct the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation. While Cachalia has submitted the necessary memorandum to the cabinet, the final appointment remains subject to explicit cabinet approval and subsequent parliamentary processes.

Cachalia Justifies Mkhwanazi Selection Process

Cachalia announced that he had made a specific choice to lead the Hawks to strengthen the police service and communicate decisive action to the public. He emphasized that this recommendation does not prevent the cabinet from exercising its own judgment during the approval process. The acting minister stated that the need to stabilize the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation and rebuild public trust informed his decision to publicly announce the candidate. He noted that the police service is often criticized for indecisiveness and having too many acting appointments, which hinders effective operations.

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Mkhwanazi Career and Madlanga Commission Context

Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi joined the South African Police Service as a student constable in 1993. His career has focused heavily on specialized policing, including heading the Special Task Force and serving as the KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner from December 2018. He previously acted as the national police commissioner in 2011. His media briefing on July 6 2025 alleged that criminal syndicates had infiltrated law enforcement and intelligence structures. These allegations of senior political interference prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to establish the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

Madlanga Commission Investigates Police Corruption

The commission, chaired by acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, is tasked with investigating the veracity of claims regarding organized crime and the manipulation of investigations. The inquiry also examines the victimization of officials who resisted criminal influence within the police ministry. This context of a crisis of confidence in the criminal justice system has intensified the scrutiny on all senior police appointments. The government is operating under significant pressure to demonstrate that it can secure the integrity of its law enforcement leadership.

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Strategic Goals for Organized Crime Eradication

Cachalia described the appointment as part of a broader effort to strengthen the police service's response to organized crime. This strategy includes increased funding for relevant units and enhanced leadership for metropolitan anti-gang operations. The acting minister confirmed that he had engaged with the national police commissioner before making the announcement. He stated he would not have proceeded without this consultation to ensure unity in command and strategy against criminal networks.

Immediate Implications for Police Service Stability

The Hawks have been without a permanent national head since the retirement of Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya in May 2025. Filling this vacancy is critical to providing greater certainty in the fight against organized crime. The government aims to build the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation into a main vehicle for combating serious criminal enterprises. This move is intended to restore faith in the institution and ensure that investigations are conducted without political or criminal interference.