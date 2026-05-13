Firefighters Rescue Children Trapped in Rising Water at Montclair Kids Educare in Cape Town

A group of firefighters successfully rescued 28 children from Montclair Kids Educare who were trapped inside a building surrounded by rising water. They were surrounded by harsh conditions as water flooded the area.

in Mitchells Plain this week, A group of firefighters rescued 28 children from Montclair Kids Educare who were trapped inside a building surrounded by rising water , Wrapped tightly in blankets against the bitter cold, the children were carefully carried onto a fire truck by emergency responders before being reunited with anxious parents who could not reach the school through the flooded streets.

For many residents across Cape Town, this week's storm has brought more than just inconvenient weather. Communities have battledAccording to daycare director Yanga Zenani, staff first noticed trouble after water began building up near a blocked drain in a nearby cul-de-sac. The area's canal pumps reportedly stopped working, causing water to back up into surrounding streets within minutes. One teacher quickly raised the alarm as the water levels continued climbing around the school.

Zenani said emergency services from Mitchells Plain Fire Station responded in under half an hour. By the time firefighters arrived, conditions in the area had already become dangerous. A canal beyond the cul-de-sac has water pumps; however, they malfunctioned, leading to a rapid accumulation of water. That was our cue to contact the fire station





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Mitchells Plain Firefighters Montclair Kids Educare Rising Water Blocking Of Drain Emergency Services Firefighters Rescuing Children Fire Truck

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