Fintr’s Tabletop Game Outperforms Digital Platform, Secures National Retail Deal

Financial education startup Fintr has seen its tabletop game, FinMaster, gain more traction than its digital learning platform, leading to nationwide distribution at Exclusive Books and expansion into the US market. The game focuses on teaching children financial literacy through engaging gameplay and real-world scenarios.

Financial education startup Fintr has experienced a surprising turn in its customer engagement strategy. Initially focused on a digital learning platform, the company discovered that its tabletop game , FinMaster, is garnering significantly more attention and traction.

This shift in preference has led to a nationwide distribution deal with Exclusive Books in South Africa, and even expansion into the US market with a dedicated retailer now carrying the game. The founders, Danei Rall and Elijah Djan, initially envisioned a different path for their company, born from a shared experience at the University of Pretoria and two years of conducting personal finance workshops for adults.

A consistent theme emerged from these workshops – a regretful wish for earlier financial literacy education. This insight prompted a pivot in 2023, focusing their efforts on children as the primary target audience. Their initial research, involving 60 parents, pointed towards an app for managing pocket money and savings.

However, inspired by Paul Graham’s principles of validating ideas through direct interaction, they opted to conduct in-person workshops before committing to software development. It was during these sessions that the concept of a physical game, rather than a digital app, took shape, driven by the desire to create a more engaging and impactful learning experience. The development of FinMaster presented unique challenges compared to software creation.

Rall explained that they adopted a software development methodology, applying iterative design and rigorous testing. Each Friday, they would present new versions of the game to community members, collect feedback, and then dedicate the following week to implementing changes. Remarkably, all initial development iterations were crafted by hand, demonstrating a commitment to tangible refinement.

The game itself revolves around a fictional currency, Finters, and introduces players to core financial concepts such as savings, retirement planning, property investment, stocks, business ownership, and alternative investment strategies. To simulate real-world financial complexities, the game incorporates event cards that model unexpected events like pandemics, natural disasters, and election outcomes.

A particularly distinctive feature is the inclusion of South African “power cards” that reflect local realities, including a load-shedding card that disrupts an opponent’s turn and a government tender card that offers a potential payout based on a dice roll. The inclusion of the load-shedding card was a direct response to feedback from South African play-testers who found earlier versions of the game too lenient.

They expressed a desire for more competitive and realistic elements, using the term ‘vayolance’ to describe the level of interaction they sought. This feedback led to a more dynamic and engaging game experience. After 27 iterations, the final design was finalized. The initial commercial run of 150 hand-built copies, personally signed and sold in pizza boxes, sold out immediately.

A single limited-edition copy from this initial run later fetched a price of R7,000. Manufacturing has since evolved through three phases: initial hand assembly, a partnership with a local printer for the second run, and finally, sourcing from an international supplier to meet the growing demand for the game, now shipped in volumes of thousands. Rall noted that local manufacturing quotes were not economically viable at the desired retail price point. Distribution has expanded accordingly.

FinMaster, priced at R800 online, began its journey in a small number of independent board game stores before securing a nationwide listing with Exclusive Books, a pivotal partnership that provided access to a broader customer base across the country. Currently, Fintr is actively engaging in discussions with financial institutions and schools, not with the intention of establishing reseller relationships, but rather to leverage these entities as channels to introduce more children to the game’s valuable financial lessons.

The company’s success highlights the power of adapting to customer preferences and the enduring appeal of tactile, interactive learning experiences in the realm of financial education





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