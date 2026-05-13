Findings: Commercial Farmers Allegedly Blocking Water Flow at N'wamanungu Dam Resulting in Water Shortages in Limpopo

This news text reports the findings from an independent investigation which revealed that a group of commercial farmers have allegedly blocked the flow of water to communities around the N'wamanungu Dam in Limpopo, leading to persistent water shortages in the area. The investigation found failures by the department in ensuring that areas around the dam's catchment areas were unaffected by water shortages and that illegal activities by commercial farmers were the main cause.

This follows findings from an independent investigation which revealed that a group of commercial farmers have allegedly blocked the flow of water to communities around the N'wamanungu Dam in Limpopo , resulting in persistent water shortages in the area.

The investigation found failures by the department in ensuring that areas around the dam's catchment areas were unaffected by water shortages, with a group of commercial farmers situated upstream being the main cause for low water levels at the dam. As a result, the department has admitted that it did not properly regulate water use licenses of commercial farmers implicated in the report.

The investigation has also revealed that upstream farming activity, where rivers such as the Kudu supply water, prevented the flow of water to communities further down. Despite these findings, residents in the Giyani area have welcomed the report, but they have demanded a detailed plan regarding water provision, including a time frame for the necessary actions to be taken.

The Water and Sanitation Department has promised to review its plans every three months to finally supply uninterrupted water to communities in the area





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Water Resources N'wamanungu Dam Limpopo Commercial Farmers Blocking Water Flow Communication With Traditional Leadership Water Shortages

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