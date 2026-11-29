Energy analyst Lungile Mashele argues that privatisation has never benefited the poor and that renewable independent power producers have not lowered electricity prices, with tariffs nearly quadrupling since 2014.

Energy analyst Lungile Mashele has rejected Democratic Alliance councillor Helen Zille's claim that privatisation is good for the poor and that renewable energy proves it.

Writing in Business Day, Mashele said the argument is a comforting story that does not survive contact with the evidence. The poor, she argues, pay the price for that comfort. Zille made the claim this week, pointing to renewable energy as her proof. Mashele's response, published on November 29, 2026, takes direct aim at the idea that private ownership serves ordinary people.

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Privatisation has never been for the benefit of the people, she writes, and it never will be. Not for the middle class, and certainly not for the poor. The model rests on one idea: that the business of business is business. Milton Friedman made it famous by arguing that a company's social responsibility is to increase profits for its shareholders.

Not to serve communities. Not to lower the cost of living. Not to lift anyone out of poverty. Shareholder profit is the only measure that counts.

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When you hand a public asset to an owner whose legal and moral duty is to maximise returns, Mashele argues, you cannot act surprised when returns are maximised. Private investors do not enter the electricity sector to make power affordable for a pensioner in a township. They enter because the cash flows are attractive, contracted and often guaranteed by the state. Where the poor are profitable, as in banking, they are served.

The History Of Privatisation And State Direction

Where they are not, as in healthcare, they wait. Friedman did not work alone. He belonged to a school of neoliberal economics that told the world the market knows best and the state should step aside. Cut spending, liberalise, deregulate and sell off public assets, and growth will follow.

For 40 years, countries across Africa, Latin America and Eastern Europe were told to swallow this medicine, often as a condition for financing. Mashele challenges anyone to name one economy that grew this way. The countries that industrialised and lifted millions out of poverty did not do so by getting out of the way. South Africa, under the industrial stewardship of Hendrik van der Bijl, built its economy through deliberate state direction.

The four Asian Tigers and China did the same, using public investment, protected infant industries, state-owned banks, industrial policy and strategic control of infrastructure. They used the market as a tool and never mistook it for a master. Even the older industrial powers built their railways, power grids and steel industries with heavy state hands before preaching restraint to everyone else.

Privatisation strips that state of its tools, buys them on the cheap, and asks the state to protect it from competition while guaranteeing revenue and absorbing losses. That does not grow an economy. It hollows one out, Mashele writes. A developmental state exists to do what private capital will not: build for the long term, invest where returns are slow, and plan for the whole country rather than the profitable corner of it.

Mashele repeats that privatisation strips the state of those tools and hollows out the economy. Turning to renewable energy, Mashele notes that we are told bringing in the private sector makes electricity cheap. It is one of the most repeated claims in public debate, and it does not survive contact with the evidence. Over the past decade a wave of new private entrants entered renewable energy.

Renewable Energy Tariffs And Household Costs

If Zille's claim were true, tariffs should have fallen. They have not. Instead, electricity prices have climbed year after year. This is not a South African peculiarity.

Across the world the story has been the same: as private generators entered, the price paid by households went up, not down. The numbers are not in dispute. In 2014 a customer using 800kWh a month paid about R1,055. In 2026 the same consumption costs about R3,498.

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That is almost four times as much in a decade, the decade when energy market liberalisation took hold. The confusion comes from a trick of accounting. Advocates quote the price of a unit of solar or wind energy at the point it is generated and declare victory. But a customer does not buy electricity at the farm gate.

A customer buys a reliable supply, delivered at the right time, at the right voltage, every hour of the day. The cost of that service is far greater than generating a unit in the sunshine. Every new private generator connecting to the grid arrives with needs. It needs transmission lines to carry its power and frequency control to keep the system stable.

It needs balancing services for when the wind drops or the cloud rolls in. It needs voltage support so lights do not flicker and factories do not trip. It needs reserves standing by, ready to cover the moment it stops producing. Mashele does not dispute that private generation is needed, nor does she deny that renewables have a vital place in South Africa's energy future.

What she rejects is the lie that handing the sector to private capital is a gift to the poor. Who provides all this? The national utility, she answers. It carries the heavy, unglamorous and expensive work of keeping the whole system alive, so private producers can focus on selling the profitable part.

Eskom Bears Risk While Private Entrants Collect Revenue

The utility holds the risk, the private entrant collects the revenue, and the bill is passed to the consumer. Mashele points to what the national utility pays independent power producers. Eskom paid R45bn to IPPs in fiscal year 2025/26. In Eskom's sixth multi-year price determination submission, the IPP bill for fiscal 2029/30 is expected to be R141bn.

The IPP cost is expected to surpass primary energy within four years. Private entrants are not a side dish on the electricity bill. They are fast becoming the main course. The more rent-seekers added, the more ancillary services the grid requires and the more it costs to supply them.

Each additional entrant adds to the complexity and the cost. This is why the price of electricity cannot go down under this model, Mashele argues. It is the cost of a model where risk sits with the public and reward sits with the shareholder. We are multiplying the number of parties who must be paid while leaving one institution to carry the burden.