Finance Minister Refuses to Disclose Details of SARS Probe into Phala Phala Buffalo Buyer

South Africa's finance minister declines to share information about the investigation into Hazim Mustafa, citing tax secrecy laws.

South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has declined to provide details of the ongoing investigation by the South African Revenue Service ( SARS ) into Hazim Mustafa , the buyer of buffalo from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm.

Responding to a parliamentary question from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Godongwana stated that he cannot disclose information about the probe, which began in 2023 to determine whether the country's exchange control regulations were violated. The minister invoked provisions of the Taxation Act that prohibit the disclosure of any individual's tax details, effectively shutting down calls for transparency on the matter.

This response comes more than six years after the initial robbery at Phala Phala and the subsequent allegations of a cover-up involving the president. The EFF member of Parliament Omphile Maotwe had specifically asked Godongwana which state financial institutions conducted investigations into the financial crimes related to the Phala Phala robbery.

However, the minister remained tight-lipped, noting that a complaint was lodged at the Brooklyn police station, the details of which cannot be revealed. SARS had registered a criminal case against Mustafa, who reportedly paid $580,000 in cash to Ramaphosa's farm manager in December 2019 for 20 buffalo. The payment was made in foreign currency, leading to questions about whether it was declared at OR Tambo International Airport upon arrival or departure, as required by law.

Godongwana acknowledged that SARS conducted verifications to ascertain the declaration status, but he did not share the outcomes. The refusal to disclose information has reignited debate around the Phala Phala scandal, which has dogged President Ramaphosa since the robbery was first reported. Former SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter had previously stated that a tax compliance statement issued by SARS showed that a $4 million sale of game at Phala Phala in 2020 was declared.

This declaration stands in contrast to the cash payment for the buffalo, which has not been fully accounted for. The lack of clarity fuels opposition claims of a cover-up and undermines trust in both the presidency and the revenue service. Godongwana's stance, while legally defensible, does little to quell the persistent questions from MPs and the public about the handling of the case.

Meanwhile, the Phala Phala matter continues to intersect with other political and legal processes. An impeachment committee is currently weighing Ramaphosa's legal bid to halt its probe into the scandal. The Constitutional Court has also been drawn into the fray, with various parties seeking clarity on the president's conduct. The EFF and other opposition parties argue that the secrecy surrounding the SARS investigation is part of a broader pattern of obfuscation.

They point to the delayed reporting of the robbery and the president's shifting explanations as evidence of wrongdoing. Godongwana's refusal to answer Maotwe's question adds another layer of opacity to an already murky affair, leaving the public and lawmakers in the dark about the true extent of any financial irregularities. Beyond the immediate political implications, the case raises important questions about South Africa's exchange control laws and the enforcement mechanisms available to SARS.

The fact that a large cash transaction in foreign currency occurred without apparent declaration suggests either a lapse in monitoring or a deliberate evasion. Godongwana emphasized that SARS has the authority to investigate such matters, but his hands are tied by secrecy provisions. Critics argue that these provisions, while protecting taxpayer privacy, can also shield misconduct from scrutiny. The balance between confidentiality and accountability is a delicate one, and the Phala Phala case highlights the tensions inherent in that balance.

As the investigation drags on without public updates, the demand for transparency only grows louder, putting pressure on both the finance minister and President Ramaphosa to provide answers





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Phala Phala SARS Hazim Mustafa Enoch Godongwana Exchange Control Violations

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