Final Week of Madlanga Commission: New Witness, Allegations Against Hawks' Head and Corruption in Handling of Seized Drugs

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, set up to investigate corruption and mismanagement in the handling of seized drugs, reveals that significant irregularities have occurred. A new witness is expected to take the stand, while Lesetja Senona, the head of the KwaZulu-Natal Hawks, is implicated once again.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which has been investigating cases of narcotic substances taken from South African law enforcement agencies, is now in the final week of public hearings before submitting its second interim report.

The commission is expected to submit the report to the president by 31 May 2026, and proceedings are set to resume after the submission. A new witness is set to provide evidence regarding the disappearance of drugs under law enforcement custody, especially concerning the theft of cocaine from Hawks' offices. High-ranking Hawks official Lesetja Senona has once again been implicated in these irregularities.

Witnesses have revealed that Senona was linked to various irregularities in the handling and storage of seized drugs. The witnesses also testified that drugs were stored in a Hawks office that was repeatedly broken into, which was highly irregular. The commission will continue focusing on drug seizures and the handling and theft of narcotic substances in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng during the upcoming public hearings





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Law Crime Madlanga Commission Of Inquiry Public Hearings Second Interim Report New Witness Allegations Against Hawks' Head Corruption Handling Of Seized Drugs Irregularities Kwazulu-Natal Hawks Lesetja Senona Corruption In Law Enforcement Searches And Seizures Of Drugs Hawks' Offices

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