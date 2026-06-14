Final Suspect Arrested in Transnational Murder Case of South African Couple in Kruger Park

The arrest of the last suspect in the murders of Dina and Ernst Marais in Kruger National Park underscores the power of cross-border police cooperation in southern Africa. A joint operation led to the capture of Macandze Lionel da Marta in Zimbabwe, following earlier arrests in Mozambique.

The dramatic cross-border manhunt for the perpetrators of the brutal May 2026 murders of South African couple Dina and Ernst Marais has concluded with the arrest of the final suspect, 26-year-old Mozambican national Macandze Lionel da Marta.

Da Marta was apprehended in Zimbabwe after a sophisticated joint operation involving South African authorities, SANParks, Mozambique's Criminal Investigation Directorate (Sernic), and the Zimbabwe Republic Police. This third arrest follows the earlier captures of two other suspects in Mozambique on June 1 and 2, 2026.

The case, which began with the discovery of the Marais' bodies in the Levubu River within Kruger National Park, has highlighted both the ruthlessness of transnational criminal networks and the increasing efficacy of coordinated regional policing under the Southern African Development Community (SADC) framework. Acting South African National Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane emphasized that the operation is a testament to the strength of SARPCCO and SADC-wide cooperation, stating that criminals will no longer find safe havens within the region.

The victims, Dina and Ernst Marais from Mossel Bay, were last seen at the Pafuri picnic site in the northern part of Kruger Park on the morning of May 20, 2026. Their vehicle, a green Ford Ranger double cab, was recovered in Chókwè, Mozambique, on May 26, providing a crucial break that led investigators to the first two suspects. Following these arrests, South African authorities initiated formal extradition proceedings to bring the suspects back to South Africa for prosecution.

The final suspect, Da Marta, is currently awaiting deportation from Zimbabwe to Mozambique to face charges. The swift conclusion of this investigation, spanning multiple countries and jurisdictions, has been hailed as a significant victory for regional security collaboration and a clear message that transnational crime will be met with a unified law enforcement response across southern Africa





dailymaverick / 🏆 3. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kruger National Park Murders Transnational Policing SADC Cooperation Macandze Lionel Da Marta Dina And Ernst Marais

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Formula 1 goes virtual at Joburg’s Hyde Park Corner for Father’s DayFormula 1 goes virtual at Joburg's Hyde Park Corner for Father's Day weekend on June 19-21.

Read more »

Third suspect in Kruger killings caught in ZimbabweZimbabwe police have arrested a third suspect linked to the murder of a South African couple in Kruger National Park.

Read more »

Toyota Corolla Cross GR-S HEV: Fuel efficiency shines on Kruger tripA review of the Toyota Corolla Cross GR-S HEV hybrid crossover, highlighting its exceptional fuel economy during a trip to Kruger National Park, with minor criticisms about sluggish acceleration despite the GR-S sport badge.

Read more »

YOUTH MONTH: Reiger Park NPC offers hope to boys amid rising social challengesThe organisation describes its role as the father of the fatherless in the community, providing constant support.

Read more »