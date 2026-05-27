Final PowerBall and PowerBall Plus Draws Under ITHUBA Offer R223 Million Jackpot on 29 May 2026

The last PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws under current operator ITHUBA take place on 29 May 2026 with a combined R223 million jackpot. Sizekhaya takes over in June.

The final PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws under the current operator, ITHUBA , are scheduled for Friday, 29 May 2026, offering a combined jackpot of R223 million.

This marks the end of an era as ITHUBA’s license concludes at the end of May, with a new operator, Sizekhaya, taking over from June 2026 onwards. The draws have been building up after a series of rollovers, with no winners in the previous draw, pushing the prize to near-record levels. Players are encouraged to participate in what will be the last chance to win under ITHUBA’s management.

For those looking to try their luck, tickets can be purchased at any licensed retail outlet or through digital channels such as banking apps from FNB, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Absa, and Capitec. Each entry costs a standard fee, and players can choose their own numbers or opt for a Quick Pick. The odds of winning the jackpot are steep, but the allure of R223 million is drawing significant attention.

ITHUBA has advised players to play responsibly and only spend money they can afford to lose, especially given the current economic climate. The transition to Sizekhaya in June 2026 brings changes to the lottery landscape, but for now, all eyes are on Friday’s draw. This is a historic moment for South African lottery enthusiasts, as the final draws under ITHUBA promise excitement and life-changing prizes. Winners are urged to double-check their tickets, as unclaimed prizes have occurred in the past.

The draw will be broadcast live, and results will be available on the official lottery website and through authorized retailers. As the countdown continues, anticipation builds for what could be the biggest payout in PowerBall history





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Powerball Powerball Plus R223 Million ITHUBA Draw

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