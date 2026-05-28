Final Lotto and Lotto Plus draws on 30 May 2026 offer R33 million jackpot

The last South African Lotto and Lotto Plus 1/2 draw will be held on 30 May 2026, featuring a R33 million prize before the lottery system is retired at the end of the month.

The South African National Lottery has announced that the final draw of the classic Lotto and its supplementary games Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 will take place on Saturday 30 May 2026.

This last‑ever drawing will carry a guaranteed prize pool of thirty‑three million rand, making it the biggest jackpot the current format has ever offered before the system is retired at the end of the month. The decision to end the game comes after a brief but dramatic reset earlier in May when a previously unclaimed winner triggered a fresh jackpot roll‑over, pushing the prize money to its present level.

Because the lottery franchise will change hands after May, all existing games, including Lotto and its plus variants, will be discontinued and replaced with a new suite of products under the incoming operator. Consequently, there will be no further opportunities to increase the prize after this draw, and the thirty‑three million rand prize represents the final chance for regular players to win before the transition.

Participants must select a set of numbers for each of the three games if they wish to maximise their chances. The basic Lotto ticket requires six numbers from a pool of fifty, while Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 each add an extra spin that uses the same number selection but enters a separate draw with its own prize structure.

Historically, the odds of winning any prize in the core Lotto game are slightly more favourable than those in the popular PowerBall, giving regular bettors a marginal statistical edge when they play all three components together. The lottery operator advises players that the additional spin provided by the plus games offers the most cost‑effective way to boost overall odds, as the extra cost is modest compared with the potential increase in winnings.

Tickets can be purchased in person at any authorised retail outlet across the country, and the same draws are also available through the official online platform for those who prefer digital entry. To claim a prize, winners must follow the established procedure: smaller amounts can be collected directly at the point of sale, while larger winnings require a visit to a regional lottery office or submission of a claim form through the online portal.

The lottery authority reminds players to keep their tickets safe and to verify their numbers promptly after the draw, which will be broadcast live on national television and streamed online. As the final Lotto and Lotto Plus draws approach, the excitement among the betting community is palpable, with many hoping that the last spin will deliver a life‑changing win before the current lottery era draws to a close





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Lotto Lotto Plus 1 Lotto Plus 2 R33 Million Jackpot Final Draw

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