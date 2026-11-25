Tumelo Mononela and Khuliso Muleba walked 2,000km to raise R5.5m for indigenous sports. Arriving with zero donations, they faced homelessness and struggle.

Tumelo Mononela and Khuliso Muleba arrived in Cape Town on November 1 after walking 2,000 kilometers from Musina, but their ambitious fundraising campaign ended in financial failure. The two men from Limpopo collected zero donations for their project to professionalize indigenous games, despite a goal of raising R5.5 million. Their journey, intended to create sports hubs and employment opportunities across South Africa, concluded with neither the funds nor the infrastructure support they had sought.

The R5.5 Million Goal and Physical Toll

Tumelo Mononela, aged 29, and Khuliso Muleba, aged 34, launched this grueling trek on September 21 to draw national attention to the Federation of Indigenous Games South Africa. The initiative, organized by FIGSA chairperson Sipho Maluleke, aimed to secure capital for buying sporting gear and establishing professional frameworks for indigenous sports. The walkers endured extreme physical hardship, sleeping in an escort vehicle at petrol stations and forgoing basic hygiene like bathing for over a month.

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The route from Musina to Cape Town required multiple stops, with the longest continuous walking stretch reaching 80 kilometers without rest. Without corporate sponsors covering accommodation, the pair relied on the positivity of strangers and their own self-reliance to survive. Mononela described the experience as a test of endurance where they struggled to secure food, water, and shelter while navigating the N1 highway for weeks on end.

Arrival Struggles and Municipal Miscommunication

Upon reaching Cape Town, the team faced immediate homelessness and rejection after failing to coordinate with local authorities in advance. They spent seven days sleeping in their vehicle at Blouberg Beach, a hospital, and a shopping center before being chased away from each location. The lack of prior communication with the municipality, combined with local officials preoccupied with the upcoming local government elections, meant they received no official welcome or assistance.

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Mononela expressed deep disappointment at the silence from potential donors and government officials who might have supported their cause. The failure to secure lodging and funds upon arrival forced the pair to beg for small donations just to purchase bus tickets to return home. This final stretch of their journey highlighted the stark contrast between their physical achievement and their financial destitution.

Emotional Fallout and Blame Among Team Members

The disappointment of returning empty-handed triggered significant tension and blame within the group, particularly affecting Mononela who felt the effort was wasted. He admitted to feeling used and frustrated by the lack of transparency and the absence of any tangible results for the black children the initiative was meant to help. The emotional toll was compounded by the financial stress of figuring out how to travel back to Limpopo without resources.

Despite the anger and demoralization, Mononela acknowledged that the experience served as a harsh learning curve for future initiatives. He emphasized that he remains committed to helping young black people get employed but stressed the need to follow correct protocols and secure proper communications before launching similar campaigns. The incident underscored the importance of strategic planning in high-visibility fundraising efforts.

FIGSA Views Journey as Awareness Victory

Sipho Maluleke, the organizer and chairperson of the Federation of Indigenous Games South Africa, maintained that the initiative was partially successful despite the financial shortfall. He argued that the primary goal of raising awareness had been achieved, noting that public recognition and excitement about indigenous games have increased significantly. Maluleke believes that the visibility gained will help sustain fundraising efforts and advance the cause even without the immediate R5.5 million target.

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The pair eventually returned to Limpopo by bus, using the meager cash they managed to scrape together during their final days in Cape Town. While the immediate dream of opening sports hubs remains unfulfilled, the continued recognition suggests that the organization may still leverage its newfound visibility to attract future support for indigenous sports development.