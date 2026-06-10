Fifa World Cup and Public Viewing in South Africa: Excitement and Financial Woes

The 2026 Fifa World Cup is just around the corner, and South Africans are excited to catch the action live. However, financial pressure continues to mount on consumers, and more people are falling prey to dodgy debt counsellors. The Eastern Cape Liquor Board is also cracking down on businesses that fail to comply with regulations, while the department of employment and labour is dealing with businesses allegedly failing to comply with employment laws. Meanwhile, Portugal and Colombia are being touted as dark horses in the 2026 World Cup Group K, while the Democratic Republic of Congo is making a historic return to the international stage after a 16-year absence.

The 2026 Fifa World Cup is just around the corner, and South Africans are excited to catch the action live. In Pretoria, Freedom Park is hosting live match screenings with giant screens, massive seating areas, and a variety of food options.

This is just one of the many places where fans can gather to watch the matches. Whether you're looking for a lively sports bar, a stylish restaurant, or a relaxed outdoor setting, there are plenty of great spots to catch all the action. From vibrant fan zones to cozy venues with big screens and great food, South Africans are spoiled for choice.

However, the excitement of the World Cup is not the only thing on people's minds. Financial pressure continues to mount on consumers, and more people are falling prey to dodgy debt counsellors who promise to lessen their monthly debt repayments only to trap them in the debt review process.

Johanna Mabuela, 55, from Carolina in Mpumalanga, claims to have been put under debt review without her consent and has been struggling since March to have her name removed from the stringent review process. Debt review involves a debt counsellor negotiating with creditors on behalf of overly indebted consumers to reduce their monthly repayments.

The process can last up to five years, and during that period, the consumers cannot access any credit, and their IDs are listed by retailers and banks. In other news, the Eastern Cape Liquor Board is cracking down on businesses that fail to comply with regulations. During a surprise inspection, a tavern in Gqeberha's northern areas was found to be complaint with all regulations.

The massive deployment of 10,000 labour inspectors is also on the horizon, as the department of employment and labour deals with businesses allegedly failing to comply with employment laws. Portugal and Colombia are being touted as dark horses in the 2026 World Cup Group K, while the Democratic Republic of Congo is making a historic return to the international stage after a 16-year absence





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Fifa World Cup Debt Counsellors Eastern Cape Liquor Board Labour Inspectors 2026 World Cup Group K

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