FIFA World Cup 2026 Expands to 48 Teams: U.S. Midfielder Gio Reyna's Redemption Journey

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature 48 teams hosted in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. U.S. midfielder Gio Reyna reflects on his personal growth since the 2022 tournament, aiming to contribute meaningfully to the national team's campaign.

The FIFA World Cup is expanding to 48 teams for the 2026 edition, marking a historic shift in the global tournament. The event will be hosted across the United States, Mexico, and Canada from June 11 to July 19, returning to the traditional summer schedule after the winter edition in Qatar 2022.

Among the players to watch is U.S. midfielder Gio Reyna, who has matured significantly since the previous World Cup. Now 23, Reyna reflects on his growth, noting personal milestones like marriage and pet ownership, while acknowledging the challenges he faced four years ago. Back in 2022, Reyna was criticized by then-coach Gregg Berhalter for a perceived lack of effort, leading to limited playing time-just 53 minutes-and a public family feud.

Although Reyna states the episode no longer affects him, it remains a topic of media curiosity. He is one of 13 returning players on the 26-man U.S. roster for 2026, aiming to improve upon the team's Round of 16 exit in 2022.

Currently ranked 16th in the FIFA world rankings, the U.S. squad's performance will depend on contributions from players like Reyna, who had a subdued club season with Borussia Mönchengladbach, starting only four matches and scoring once in 137 minutes. Reyna emphasizes the importance of consistent daily training and seizing brief appearances to maintain match rhythm.

Fans worldwide can catch all matches live via DStv's various packages, including Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family, and Access, with streaming available through the DStv Stream app for flexible on-the-go viewing





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FIFA World Cup 2026 48-Team Format Gio Reyna USA National Soccer Team World Cup Expansion Gregg Berhalter Borussia Mönchengladbach Dstv Streaming

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South African Clubs to Receive Massive Financial Boost from FIFA World Cup 2026South African football clubs are set to receive a significant financial boost from the FIFA World Cup 2026, with players from Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns eligible for payments ranging from approximately $12,000 to $15,000 per player, per day. The financial windfall is expected to run into millions of rands, providing a substantial benefit to the clubs.

Read more »

SuperSport’s FIFA World Cup 2026™: Watch all matches live, streaming, highlights & full coverageSuperSport is the ultimate destination to watch FIFA World Cup 2026™ live in Africa, with unmatched availability across both traditional TV and streaming platforms

Read more »

FIFA World Cup 2026 set for betting frenzyGlobal betting revenue for FIFA World Cup 2026 is likely to be 'in excess of $50 billion' for an event labelled 'the biggest circus in town.'

Read more »

Bafana Bafana Prepare for FIFA World Cup 2026 with Nicaragua FriendlyBafana Bafana will host Nicaragua in a friendly on Friday, marking an important step in their preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The team will complete their preparations in Mexico on Sunday before facing the tournament hosts in their opening fixture.

Read more »