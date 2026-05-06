FIFA Defends World Cup Ticket Prices Amid Fan Backlash and Broadcast Challenges

FIFA president Gianni Infantino justifies high World Cup ticket prices, citing market demand and U.S. resale laws, while facing criticism from fan groups and a potential broadcast crisis with India and China.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has defended the high ticket prices for the upcoming World Cup , arguing that the organization must adhere to market rates, particularly in the United States where resale laws allow tickets to be sold for exorbitant sums.

The controversy surrounding ticket pricing has intensified, with fan groups like Football Supporters Europe (FSE) labeling the costs as 'extortionate' and accusing FIFA of a 'monumental betrayal.

' FSE even filed a lawsuit with the European Commission in March, alleging excessive pricing. The situation reached a new peak when FIFA's resale platform, FIFA Marketplace, listed four tickets for the July 19 final in New York at over $2 million each. Infantino, speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, dismissed concerns, stating that the high resale prices do not reflect the actual ticket costs and that buyers at such prices would receive special treatment.

He also highlighted the stark contrast between the 2022 Qatar World Cup, where the most expensive final ticket was around $1,600, and the 2026 tournament, where the face value for the final is approximately $11,000. Infantino justified the pricing by citing the high demand, with over 500 million ticket requests for 2026 compared to fewer than 50 million combined for the 2018 and 2022 editions.

He argued that the U.S. entertainment market dictates such prices, noting that even college games cost at least $300. Meanwhile, FIFA is also grappling with a broadcast crisis, as India's Reliance has offered $20 million for rights, and a deal with China remains unannounced. The organization faces mounting pressure to balance commercial interests with accessibility for global fans





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