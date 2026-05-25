FIFA confirms Iran's World Cup training base relocation to Mexico

FIFA confirmed Monday that Iran relocated its planned World Cup training base from the United States to Mexico amid the war in the Middle East and security concerns. Iran had originally selected a sports complex in Tucson, Ariz., to serve as their national team's de facto headquarters during the World Cup, but the country sought a change after the US and Israel conducted joint strikes on Iran beginning in late February.

FIFA confirmed Monday that Iran relocated its planned World Cup training base from the United States to Mexico amid the war in the Middle East and security concerns .

Iran had originally selected a sports complex in Tucson, Ariz. , to serve as their national team's de facto headquarters during the World Cup, but the country sought a change after the US and Israel conducted joint strikes on Iran beginning in late February. FIFA published the final list of team base camp locations Monday, with Iran now setting up shop at Centro Xoloitzcuintle in Tijuana. There are not yet any plans to change the location of Iran's group-stage matches.

As part of Group G, Iran is set to play its first two matches in Los Angeles, against New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June 21, with a June 26 matchup against Egypt in Seattle. But Tijuana's location directly across the US-Mexico border from San Diego could help with visa issues when the team needs to enter the country according to Mehdi Taj, president of the Iran Football Federation.

All team base camps for the countries participating in the World Cup must be approved FIFA, Taj said in a statement. Fortunately, following the requests we submitted and the meetings we held with FIFA and World Cup officials in Istanbul, as well as the webinar meeting we had yesterday in the Tehran with the respected FIFA secretary general, our request to change the team's base from the United States to Mexico was approved.

The World Cup, co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico runs from June 11 through July 19. Fans can watch every FIFA World Cup 2026 match live on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access. All matches are also available to stream on supported packages, ensuring flexible viewing options wherever you are. With DStv Stream, you can follow every match anytime, anywhere, download the app and enjoy seamless live streaming on the go





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