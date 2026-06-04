FIFA Bans Refillable Water Bottles at World Cup Venues Amid Heat Concerns

In a last-minute policy change, FIFA has prohibited fans from bringing refillable water bottles into World Cup venues, raising concerns about fan safety and hydration in extreme heat conditions.

In a surprising last-minute policy change, FIFA has prohibited fans from bringing refillable water bottles into World Cup venues, as reported by The Athletic. This move will compel thirsty supporters to purchase bottled water inside the stadiums.

Until recently, FIFA's official stadium code of conduct allowed empty, transparent, reusable plastic bottles up to 1 liter in capacity. However, the updated guidelines now explicitly ban refillable bottles. A FIFA spokesperson cited safety concerns as the reason for the rule change, stating that several World Cup venues already barred the use of refillable water bottles. The spokesperson assured that measures like misting stations, fans, hydration stations, and cooling tents would be available within the stadium footprint.

Bottled water inside the venue will be priced consistently with other events held at each stadium. Despite warnings from experts about potential health risks from extreme heat at open-air venues during the World Cup, FIFA has pressed ahead with the ban.

A report by the World Weather Attribution research group estimated that 26 of the 104 games are likely to be played in conditions where the Wet Bulb Global Temperature (WBGT) exceeds 26 degrees, indicating high heat stress on the human body. Last year's FIFA Club World Cup in the United States also saw fans barred from bringing water bottles into venues amidst complaints of searing temperatures





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FIFA World Cup Water Bottle Ban Hydration Heat Concerns Fan Safety

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