Fidelity Securedrive Lions Seek Upset Against Defending Champions Leinster

The Fidelity Securedrive Lions are heading into their massive Vodacom United Rugby Championship quarterfinal against defending champions Leinster in Dublin this weekend, fueled by a sense of injustice.

The Fidelity Securedrive Lions are heading into their massive Vodacom United Rugby Championship quarterfinal against defending champions Leinster in Dublin this weekend, fueled by a sense of injustice.

The team feels they have not received the rub of the green in their games in Ireland, particularly against Leinster where they had a legitimate try by Siba Mahashe chalked off on a technicality. The Lions still believe Erich Cronje's turnover was legal and they should have been awarded the try.

Furthermore, from the penalty against them, Leinster scored a try that still has not been confirmed. Leinster's Tom Clarkson looked to have gone over short, but was awarded the try by referee Hollie Davidson despite the fact that replays showed no evidence of it being on or over the line.

This 12-point turnaround was a massive blow for the Lions in a contest they were in, and they let themselves down a week later in Limerick in a feisty game against Munster. The Lions were in the game until the end, but were particularly horrified by an allegation that one of their players had spat at a Munster player.

While the five-minute search during the game yielded no results, the citing officer's further search could find nothing either, and has left the Lions wondering if it was part of a sustained effort to disrupt them. Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen sidestepped a question on whether the Lions were owed an apology by Munster, especially as there was no evidence at all against Mahashe following the allegation.

The team is now without some of their big stars due to injury, and will need to dig deep if they are to upset Leinster. The Irish team is expected to be tough this weekend following their mauling at the hands of Bordeaux in Saturday's Champions' Cup final, and the Lions will either be able to exploit that, or will face the backlash from that defeat.

Either way, they know they need to be ready, and they have some fuel driving them in Ireland to upset the odds





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Fidelity Securedrive Lions Leinster Vodacom United Rugby Championship Quarterfinal Ireland

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