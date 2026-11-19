Negotiations between the DA and ActionSA stall over mayoral posts, allowing the ANC-led bloc to gain ground in Gauteng municipal governance. Key details on the political shift and outcomes.

The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) has failed to broker a stable coalition agreement between the Democratic Alliance (DA) and ActionSA in Gauteng following the 2026 municipal elections. Dr. Corné Mulder, representing the FF Plus, attempted to mediate between the two larger parties as negotiations stalled over conflicting demands for mayoral positions. This diplomatic impasse has allowed the African National Congress (ANC) to advance alternative governing arrangements with ActionSA and other opposition groups.

Mulder Mediates DA and ActionSA Tensions

Dr. Corné Mulder engaged in multiple one-on-one discussions with senior leaders from both the DA and ActionSA to resolve the deadlock. Wouter Wessels, the head of elections for the FF Plus, confirmed that these intensive talks were designed to establish a viable coalition framework involving the FF Plus, DA, and ActionSA. The mediation effort aimed to ease deep-seated tensions between DA federal chairperson Helen Zille and ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba.

Also read ANC and ActionSA Near Gauteng Coalition Deal Excluding DA From Metro Mayoralties

The primary objective of the FF Plus intervention was to prevent a Government of Local Unity that would reintegrate the ANC into municipal administration. Mulder had previously advocated for a multiparty coalition comprising the DA, ActionSA, and the FF Plus as the most viable alternative to ANC leadership in the province's hung municipalities.

Mayoral Candidates and Executive Post Disputes

A significant obstacle to the coalition deal involved competing claims for mayoral seats in Johannesburg and Tshwane. Herman Mashaba urged the DA to replace its candidates, specifically Helen Zille in Johannesburg and Cilliers Brink in Tshwane. Mashaba proposed that ActionSA support a different DA nominee for Johannesburg mayor only if the DA agreed to appoint an ActionSA deputy mayor.

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In the Tshwane municipality, Mashaba suggested that Cilliers Brink step aside to allow ActionSA's Dr. Nasiphi Moya to assume the mayoralty. He also offered potential support for a DA mayor candidate in Ekurhuleni. However, the DA faced internal resistance to removing candidates who had been formally nominated and campaigned for the positions. Sources indicated that personality clashes between senior political figures exacerbated these structural disagreements.

Hill-Lewis Clarifies Johannesburg Move Speculation

Rumors circulated that DA federal leader Geordin Hill-Lewis might relocate to Johannesburg to facilitate a coalition agreement, potentially allowing Helen Zille to vacate the mayoral race. Hill-Lewis explicitly denied that he had formally proposed such a political swap. His re-election as Cape Town mayor on November 19, following a DA outright majority victory, further narrowed the timeframe for reaching a deal in Gauteng.

The inability to reconcile these executive post disputes highlighted the fragility of the DA-ActionSA partnership. Despite shared interests in limiting ANC power, the parties struggled to align their strategic priorities. The stalemate effectively removed the DA-ActionSA-FF Plus bloc as a dominant force in municipal governance for the upcoming term.

ANC and ActionSA Forge Alternative Alliance

With the DA-ActionSA negotiations in jeopardy, the ANC pursued a distinct arrangement with ActionSA, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party. This emerging framework allocates the mayoralties of Johannesburg and Tshwane to ActionSA while the ANC retains control of Ekurhuleni. The MK party is positioned to secure the mayoralty in eThekwini under this alliance.

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This realignment shifts the balance of power in Gauteng's major metros. The ANC-led option gains significant support as the primary alternative to the fragmented opposition coalition. The FF Plus's initial refusal to join a Government of Local Unity has been effectively bypassed by the ANC's direct engagement with ActionSA and allied parties.

Electoral Outcomes and Municipal Governance Structure

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) officially declared the election results on November 8. The outcomes revealed a deeply divided political landscape across the country. Out of 213 metropolitan and local municipalities, 72 councils returned outright majorities, while 127 remained hung, requiring complex coalition negotiations.

Several parties have already begun constituting their administrations based on these results. The Patriotic Alliance (PA), ANC, DA, and MK party have secured mayoral positions or announced coalition deals in various regions. In the Western Cape, the PA formed a coalition with the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa (Icosa) and the Kannaland Independent Party (KIP) to govern the Kannaland Municipality.

The failure of the FF Plus to unify the DA and ActionSA in Gauteng marks a pivotal moment in post-election politics. The ANC's ability to secure a working majority through alliances with smaller parties like ActionSA and the MK party alters the trajectory of local governance. The DA and ActionSA must now reassess their strategic options as the window for a multiparty coalition closes.