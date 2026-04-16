FF Plus Demands Parliamentary Seat for Malema if Gun Charge Appeal Fails

The Freedom Front Plus will push for Julius Malema's removal from Parliament if his appeal against a firearm discharge conviction is unsuccessful, citing constitutional ineligibility. The party also questions his suitability for the Judicial Service Commission and criticizes the EFF's handling of the case.

The political landscape in South Africa is currently witnessing heightened tensions following the conviction of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on charges related to the discharge of a firearm.

In the wake of this conviction, the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) has declared its firm stance: should Malema's appeal to overturn the sentence prove unsuccessful, the party will vehemently push for his expulsion from Parliament. This assertion is rooted in a specific constitutional provision that disqualifies individuals from serving as Members of Parliament (MPs) if they have received a prison sentence exceeding 12 months without the alternative of a fine, even if that sentence is suspended.

The FF Plus highlights that the specific charges on which Malema has been convicted do not present the option of a fine, thus rendering him constitutionally ineligible to continue holding his parliamentary seat.

The party's Chief Whip, Heloise Denner, explicitly welcomed Malema's conviction stemming from an incident at a 2018 political rally where he discharged a firearm. Beyond the immediate implications for his parliamentary membership, Denner also raised concerns about Malema's continued suitability to serve on the Judicial Service Commission, a crucial body responsible for appointing judges and upholding the integrity of the judiciary.

Denner emphasized the heightened responsibility expected of public office bearers, stating, 'There is a greater onus on public office bearers to set an example of law-abiding conduct. Crime is already rampant in South Africa. We can’t tolerate this from our MPs and our leaders in the public domain.' This sentiment underscores the FF Plus's belief that individuals in positions of power must embody the highest standards of ethical and legal behavior, particularly in a country grappling with significant crime challenges.

Furthermore, the FF Plus has not shied away from condemning the actions of EFF supporters who have gathered outside the court in recent days. The party has characterized these demonstrations as opportunistic, alleging that the EFF has attempted to frame the legal proceedings as a racially motivated issue in an effort to sway public opinion and potentially influence the judicial outcome. This criticism suggests a broader disagreement on how the matter has been presented and interpreted within the public sphere, with the FF Plus viewing the racial framing as a tactic rather than a genuine reflection of the case's substance





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